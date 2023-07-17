Former civil servants fighting to be included in pension redress

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Can you cash in on SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund? Here's some UIF basics UIF specialist and practitioner Sindiswa Mbonambi tells us how to go about claiming from SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund. 20 July 2023 12:01 PM
[WATCH] Paramedic shows how many motorists WON’T make way for emergency services Motorists are supposed to give way to emergency services, but so many just choose not to. 20 July 2023 11:41 AM
SPCA gives Cape fur seal pup life-changing surgery to swim again Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends including a seal pup saved by the SPCA. 20 July 2023 11:33 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard". 19 July 2023 3:31 PM
Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would be represented by the country’s foreign minister - Sergey Lavrov. 19 July 2023 1:03 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all Politics
DJ Sbu has done it! Mofaya secures Shoprite Checkers deal Mofaya will soon hit the shelves of Shoprite and Checkers. 20 July 2023 11:29 AM
Koeberg: Another dark festive season? Electricity minister 'very worried' The refurbishment of Koeberg, Africa's only nuclear plant, has been subject to numerous delays. 20 July 2023 11:28 AM
What happens when salesperson doesn't disclose accident history of a used car? Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a long-time client who was misled about her latest purchase by a branded dealership. 19 July 2023 9:52 PM
View all Business
Can you cash in on SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund? Here's some UIF basics UIF specialist and practitioner Sindiswa Mbonambi tells us how to go about claiming from SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund. 20 July 2023 12:01 PM
International Chess Day: Improve your memory and concentration with chess International Chess Day will be commemorated on 20 July, and the game has more benefits than you might think. 20 July 2023 11:47 AM
SPCA gives Cape fur seal pup life-changing surgery to swim again Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends including a seal pup saved by the SPCA. 20 July 2023 11:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Women's Football World Cup kicks off despite fatal shooting hours before event A shooting in the centre of Auckland in New Zealand left three dead hours before the opening of the Fifa Women's World Cup. 20 July 2023 10:26 AM
Janine van Wyk disappointed to miss World Cup, but is not ready to retire yet The 36-year-old is hoping to become the most capped African footballer of all-time. 19 July 2023 8:21 PM
African teams could cause upsets at the Women’s World Cup "There’s a strong chance one of the African teams could make the knockouts... and they all have the potential to stir things up." 19 July 2023 11:20 AM
View all Sport
Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana! Carlos Santana celebrates a birthday today and so we take a trip down memory lane, celebrating with some of his best music. 20 July 2023 8:57 AM
Barbie adds virtual social media influencer to her career list Barbie was developed in 1959 as a doll. Since then, she has evolved through a series of physical and digital iterations. 19 July 2023 1:36 PM
‘Binnelanders’ confirms actor Bradley Olivier is ‘on life support’ ‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier is not dead and is in hospital on life support, it has been confirmed. 19 July 2023 1:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill. 19 July 2023 10:09 AM
View all World
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you' Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on... 19 July 2023 7:56 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Putin not coming to South Africa 'shows the unity of BRICS' Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the BRICS summit, saving South Africa from a diplomatic nightmare. 20 July 2023 9:10 AM
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow? Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow h... 19 July 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Former civil servants fighting to be included in pension redress

Former civil servants fighting to be included in pension redress

17 July 2023 7:53 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Stephen Sass, National Chairperson of the Civil Servants Pension Redress Movement, about the need to ensure that former civil servants who had been discriminated against during Apartheid can be included as beneficiaries of the R8,704 billion which was made available by the Government Employees Pension Fund to make up for past discrimination.


More episodes from Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit

Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia: Black Sea grain deal comes to an end

20 July 2023 8:29 AM

Another attack on the Crimean bridge.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Women’s World Cup but is the world taking it seriously?

20 July 2023 7:59 AM

Recruiting Russian spies a very public appeal by James Bond’s boss.

An alleged drug lord the US holds a Venezuelan spy chief to account.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Murder of teen girl exposes web of gangs, gun violence and GBV

20 July 2023 7:55 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Lynn Phillips of the Cape Flat Safety Development Forum about the shooting of a teen girl by a fifteen year old suspect. It exposes issues of toxic masculinity; GBV, gangsterim and how easily available illegal guns are in the city.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Team Ramaphosa’s Russian diplomatic masterstroke

20 July 2023 7:26 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicole Fritz, director of the Helen Suzman Foundation about how President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team pulled off a diplomatic masterstroke in maintaining cordial relations with Russia, after local and foreign pressure to arrest President Vladimir Putin on an ICC war crimes warrant, when he sets foot in SA for a BRICS summit. Putin will now no longer be attending.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bree street "blast” latest

20 July 2023 7:03 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Thabiso Goba, EWN reporter, about the Bree street blast that left nine people injured.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursday: Threads

20 July 2023 6:58 AM

Lester Kiewit speats to Kirsty Bissett, MD of HaveYouHeard Marketing, about Threads, the social media platform and social networking service owned and operated by Meta Platforms, and which showed phenomenal growth withing the first days of its arrival. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How can one report an area fault to Eskom speedily?

20 July 2023 6:52 AM

Is there a local number to reach Eskom on to report power outages which are not related to loadshedding and not individual faults, other than to make use of a national contact number which is said to be difficult to navigate? Lester Kiewit speaks to Kyle Cookson, Western Cape spokesperson for Eskom.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandela Day - Volunteer at Gogo's Garden or cook meals for children at Siseko Educare

19 July 2023 12:05 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Alexandrnya Audagnotti, Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Call 2 Care, an NGO which has set up a range of projects for volunteers to participate in for Mandela Day. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop globally

19 July 2023 10:10 AM

Hip Hop was born 50 years ago. Lester Kiewit speaks to artist, author, playwright, dancer, philanthropist and co-promoter of Hip Hop Cuktural Education Emile YX? about the impact it has had across the world and especially in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s new tobacco and e-cigarette control bill - for better or for worse?

19 July 2023 8:52 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ivo Vegtor, Columnist and policy fellow at IRR, Dr Sharon Nyatanza National Council Aagainst Smoking and Kurt Yeo Co-founder Vaping Saved My Life about the tobacco control bill which lobbyist are hoping is passed into law this year. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

PICS, VIDEOS: Chaos and road closures after Joburg CBD gas blast

Local

Koeberg: Another dark festive season? Electricity minister 'very worried'

Local Business

MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like?

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Gas experts investigate cause of Joburg CBD blast

20 July 2023 1:04 PM

Body of medical student who died in Philippines set to arrive in SA on Saturday

20 July 2023 11:57 AM

ICC, BRICS consulted before decision on Putin's summit attendance, says govt

20 July 2023 11:15 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA