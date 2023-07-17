Emerging Economies Latin America: Countless coca crops in Colombia

Bolsonaro Party Pack is the response to a re-election loss and election banning
Central American power plays undermine democracy
Free Movement of people between Caribbean Countries by March 2024
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Sarah Joseph about the benefits of dermal fillers and botox and gets a bit of work done on himself.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Phil Joffe, the man who hosted the Body Beat exercise show on SA television in the 80s and 90s.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Wayne Weber, the owner of Houtekop firewood sales, about whether we are seeing an increase in the price of wood, as temepratures drop, and demand for cosy, warm fires in the home rise.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rapid Support Forces in Sudan seize a key town in South Darfur and fire on civilians in Omdurman killing at least 14.
Russia agreed back in June thart Vladimir Putin would not attend the BRICS summit in Sandton next month, but President Cyril Ramaphosa has to consult with BRICS colleagues before making it public.
America’s missing soldier still no communication from North Korea.
An escaped Lion on the Loose apparently - in a suburb of Berlin.
Lester Kiewit speaks to actor Michael de Pinna, who starred alongside Kole Omotoso in numerous adverts for Vodacom, and delighting television audiences for many years. Omotoso passed away this week at the age of 80.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There has been a lot of outrage over a video which shows EFF leader Julius Malema struggling to slaughter a cow as part of the build up to the party’s 10th birthday celebrations. Lester Kiewit speaks to Angus McIntosh, CEO of Farmer Angus, about the humane manner in which animals should be slaughtered.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to elections analyst Wayne Sussman about this weeks by elections that saw the ANC perform better than expected.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Pearl Kgalegi, Head of Currency Management Department at the SA Reserve Bank, about concerns that there is an increase in counterfeit cash making the rounds in Cape Town, especially R100 notes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dirk Badenhorst, CEO and Director at South African International Ballet Competition about the return of The 10th South African International Ballet Competition which will be on stage at the Artscape Theatre Centre from from 24 - 26 July 2022.LISTEN TO PODCAST