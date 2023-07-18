Black Sea grain deal cancelled – now what for South Africa?

Lester Kiewit speaks Thabile Nkunjana, Agricultural Economist in Agro-Food Chains Markets and Economic Research Division of the National Agricultural Marketing Council, about what effect the cancelling of the Black Sea grain deal will have on South Africa.
Around 19h00 on Monday evening a MyCiti bus crashed into Truth Coffee shop on Buitenkant Street in the CBD. It is alleged that the bus had come under attack and swerved. Lester Kiewit speaks to Truth Coffee owner, David Donde.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Murunwa Mashamba, Public Sector Senior Specialist at Altron Karabina, on how we should be making use of digital platforms to allow victims of gender-based violence to seek help, as it is estimated that only one -in-nine cases is reported to authorities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
LesterKiewit speaks to Angus Leendertz, a founder-member of the Camissa Museum and PhD researcher at Thinking Through The Museum, on whether South Africa needs to erect statues to honour our struggle heroes, even if they are of our late former-president, Nelson Mandela.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to South African-born actor Shannon Kook, who is in Cape Town to spend time with family, before heading back to the USA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Norman Jantjies of the Mitchels Plain CPF about the Mitchels Plain community reaction to the engagement by the Department of Correctional Services who is considering the parole of the ‘station strangler.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Andre Thomashausen, Wits Professor Emeritus of International Law, speaks to Lester Kiewit about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s high stakes balancing act. On one hand he is negotiating a crucial grain export deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin; while he is also sending a delegation to Washington to appease U.S trade partners who are unhappy with South Africa’s stance on Russia’s actions in the Ukraine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Stephen Sass, National Chairperson of the Civil Servants Pension Redress Movement, about the need to ensure that former civil servants who had been discriminated against during Apartheid can be included as beneficiaries of the R8,704 billion which was made available by the Government Employees Pension Fund to make up for past discrimination.LISTEN TO PODCAST