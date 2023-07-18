MyCiTi bus crashes into Truth Coffee parklet

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses pupp... 22 July 2023 12:07 PM
Delays hinder roll out of Health Department's new TB prevention guidelines The much-needed programme has not been rolled out yet due to procurement-related delays. 22 July 2023 10:24 AM
'Barbie is not just for little girls' - Meet the King of Barbie Did you have a Barbie obsession as a child? In that case, meet Barbie collector Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, who has over 2000 doll... 22 July 2023 9:56 AM
View all Local
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations. 20 July 2023 1:38 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one... Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
View all Business
What is the state of your car? A dirty car can affect your health and safety Cars have become, in some cases, a storage facility, dining table, and even a clothing cupboard. 22 July 2023 12:05 PM
Do you feel like a fraud? You could have imposter syndrome Do you constantly doubt yourself and your ability? You may have imposter syndrome. We chat to Aimee Isaacs, an occupational therap... 22 July 2023 9:05 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how you can make the most of your weekend. 22 July 2023 8:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
View all Sport
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses pupp... 22 July 2023 12:07 PM
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96 Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York. 21 July 2023 3:45 PM
'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans. 21 July 2023 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all World
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
MyCiTi bus crashes into Truth Coffee parklet

MyCiTi bus crashes into Truth Coffee parklet

18 July 2023 7:31 AM

Around 19h00 on Monday evening a MyCiti bus crashed into Truth Coffee shop on Buitenkant Street in the CBD. It is alleged that the bus had come under attack and swerved. Lester Kiewit speaks to Truth Coffee owner, David Donde.


More episodes from Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit

Lester Tester: ‘’Science has finally proven you can find happiness – in a bottle of botox!’’

21 July 2023 9:39 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Sarah Joseph about the benefits of dermal fillers and botox and gets a bit of work done on himself.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Catching up with Body Beat’s Dr Phil Joffe

21 July 2023 8:40 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Phil Joffe, the man who hosted the Body Beat exercise show on SA television in the 80s and 90s.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wood prices are up as temperatures drop

21 July 2023 8:38 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Wayne Weber, the owner of Houtekop firewood sales, about whether we are seeing an increase in the price of wood, as temepratures drop, and demand for cosy, warm fires in the home rise.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - Kenya on the verge of tabling anti-LGBTQ bill in parliament

21 July 2023 8:30 AM

Rapid Support Forces in Sudan seize a key town in South Darfur and fire on civilians in Omdurman killing at least 14.

Russia agreed back in June thart Vladimir Putin would not attend the BRICS summit in Sandton next month, but President Cyril Ramaphosa has to consult with BRICS colleagues before making it public.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Alive & Angry in Belarus the rebel mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin

21 July 2023 8:02 AM

America’s missing soldier still no communication from North Korea.

An escaped Lion on the Loose apparently - in a suburb of Berlin.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prof Kole Omotoso of “Yebo Gogo” fame has died

21 July 2023 7:59 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to actor Michael de Pinna, who starred alongside Kole Omotoso in numerous adverts for Vodacom, and delighting television audiences for many years. Omotoso passed away this week at the age of 80. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Slaughtering animals traditionally and humanely

21 July 2023 7:45 AM

There has been a lot of outrage over a video which shows EFF leader Julius Malema struggling to slaughter a cow as part of the build up to the party’s 10th birthday celebrations. Lester Kiewit speaks to Angus McIntosh, CEO of Farmer Angus, about the humane manner in which animals should be slaughtered. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

By elections show ANC may be stronger than their opponents think

21 July 2023 7:40 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to elections analyst Wayne Sussman about this weeks by elections that saw the ANC perform better than expected.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Counterfeit bank notes circulating in the Cape

21 July 2023 7:32 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Pearl Kgalegi, Head of Currency Management Department at the SA Reserve Bank, about concerns that there is an increase in counterfeit cash making the rounds in Cape Town, especially R100 notes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The 10th South African International Ballet Competition

21 July 2023 7:23 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dirk Badenhorst, CEO and Director at South African International Ballet Competition about the return of The 10th South African International Ballet Competition which will be on stage at the Artscape Theatre Centre from from 24 - 26 July 2022.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Applications for rates and services relief now OPEN

Local

School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Khayelitsha Special School appeals for urgent help with sign language teachers

22 July 2023 1:09 PM

The era of coalitions has arrived and the ANC cannot wish it away - Baleka Mbete

22 July 2023 12:03 PM

Amnesty International welcomes court ruling on Putin arrest warrant

22 July 2023 11:37 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA