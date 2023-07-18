Does AARTO have potential to end traffic lawlessness?

The Constitutional Court has ruled that enabling the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) system is entirely legal and valid. The system will include a points demerit system similar to those found in Australia and Britain, but would it be effective in reducing the road accident and fatality rate in South Africa? Lester Kiewit speaks to accident specialist Craig Proctor-Parker