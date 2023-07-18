Dear political parties – get your act together if you want our votes

2024 will be a big year and the upcoming months will be crunch time for political parties vying for votes. But are the so-called leaders deserving of election and do they represent the needs of South Africans? Lester Kiewit speaks to Rivonia Circle Director, Tessa Dooms.
Lester Kiewit speaks to food critic Callie Martiz about the concern taking over the oil industry as air-fryer sales continue to increase.
Hope for those suffering with long covid-19 - new 'blood washing' treatment.
A new phenomena in China - the 'fulltime children.
The Constitutional Court has ruled that enabling the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) system is entirely legal and valid. The system will include a points demerit system similar to those found in Australia and Britain, but would it be effective in reducing the road accident and fatality rate in South Africa? Lester Kiewit speaks to accident specialist Craig Proctor-Parker
Lester Kiewit speaks to longtime Sewende Laan fan Megan Goliath about how she and other fans are dealing with the show coming to an end after 23 years.
Around 19h00 on Monday evening a MyCiti bus crashed into Truth Coffee shop on Buitenkant Street in the CBD. It is alleged that the bus had come under attack and swerved. Lester Kiewit speaks to Truth Coffee owner, David Donde.
Lester Kiewit speaks Thabile Nkunjana, Agricultural Economist in Agro-Food Chains Markets and Economic Research Division of the National Agricultural Marketing Council, about what effect the cancelling of the Black Sea grain deal will have on South Africa.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Murunwa Mashamba, Public Sector Senior Specialist at Altron Karabina, on how we should be making use of digital platforms to allow victims of gender-based violence to seek help, as it is estimated that only one -in-nine cases is reported to authorities.
LesterKiewit speaks to Angus Leendertz, a founder-member of the Camissa Museum and PhD researcher at Thinking Through The Museum, on whether South Africa needs to erect statues to honour our struggle heroes, even if they are of our late former-president, Nelson Mandela.
Lester Kiewit speaks to South African-born actor Shannon Kook, who is in Cape Town to spend time with family, before heading back to the USA.