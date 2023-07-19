Bloom boom: how to see the flowers without trespassing

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Roads in the CBD closes to accomodate the Netball World Cup until 7 August From 20 July to 7 August, the following road closures will be in place around the City to accommodate the 2023 Netball World Cup. 21 July 2023 12:03 PM
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Burn, baby, burn - firewood prices hike as temperatures drop, here's why Wayne Weber, the owner of HouteKop Firewood Sales explains why there's been a sudden price hike in firewood. 21 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Local
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations. 20 July 2023 1:38 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Right now, Cape Town is awash in counterfeit banknotes - especially R100s Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) is worried about counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] 'They Called Me Moffie’ : The LGBTQ+ experience on the Cape Flats "The word 'moffie' carries a lot of hurt, a lot of pain, it's a derogatory term." 21 July 2023 12:16 PM
Netflix’s password-sharing ban aims to get more subscribers on the platform The ban came into effect after the streaming platform lost more than 900 000 subscribers over a three-month period last year. 21 July 2023 11:51 AM
[LISTEN] What is 90s exercise icon Dr Phil Joffe up to now? If you were big on at home exercises in the 80s and 90s, you will probably remember Dr Phil Joffe. 21 July 2023 11:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player. 20 July 2023 8:25 PM
Former Stellenbosch FC star Olwethu Makhanya living the American dream in MLS The former Stellenbosch FC player signed for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer. 20 July 2023 8:15 PM
View all Sport
'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans. 21 July 2023 10:15 AM
[LISTEN] The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks The hit went viral with two million views online, but could it replace 'Hier kom die Bokke?' The Kiffness sure hopes so... 20 July 2023 2:14 PM
#AnHourWith SA actor Carla Classen will take you down music memory lane Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour, featuring music from the 90's & 90's and the fondest memories to boot. 20 July 2023 12:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill. 19 July 2023 10:09 AM
View all World
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you' Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on... 19 July 2023 7:56 AM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Bloom boom: how to see the flowers without trespassing

Bloom boom: how to see the flowers without trespassing

19 July 2023 7:22 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Lauren Bradley, owner of Enjo Nature Farm in the Cederberg district, about the wonderful early bloom of spring flowers in the region, in part due to the impact of the flooding in the area. 


More episodes from Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit

Lester Tester: ‘’Science has finally proven you can find happiness – in a bottle of botox!’’

21 July 2023 9:39 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Sarah Joseph about the benefits of dermal fillers and botox and gets a bit of work done on himself.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Catching up with Body Beat’s Dr Phil Joffe

21 July 2023 8:40 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Phil Joffe, the man who hosted the Body Beat exercise show on SA television in the 80s and 90s.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wood prices are up as temperatures drop

21 July 2023 8:38 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Wayne Weber, the owner of Houtekop firewood sales, about whether we are seeing an increase in the price of wood, as temepratures drop, and demand for cosy, warm fires in the home rise.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - Kenya on the verge of tabling anti-LGBTQ bill in parliament

21 July 2023 8:30 AM

Rapid Support Forces in Sudan seize a key town in South Darfur and fire on civilians in Omdurman killing at least 14.

Russia agreed back in June thart Vladimir Putin would not attend the BRICS summit in Sandton next month, but President Cyril Ramaphosa has to consult with BRICS colleagues before making it public.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Alive & Angry in Belarus the rebel mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin

21 July 2023 8:02 AM

America’s missing soldier still no communication from North Korea.

An escaped Lion on the Loose apparently - in a suburb of Berlin.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prof Kole Omotoso of “Yebo Gogo” fame has died

21 July 2023 7:59 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to actor Michael de Pinna, who starred alongside Kole Omotoso in numerous adverts for Vodacom, and delighting television audiences for many years. Omotoso passed away this week at the age of 80. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Slaughtering animals traditionally and humanely

21 July 2023 7:45 AM

There has been a lot of outrage over a video which shows EFF leader Julius Malema struggling to slaughter a cow as part of the build up to the party’s 10th birthday celebrations. Lester Kiewit speaks to Angus McIntosh, CEO of Farmer Angus, about the humane manner in which animals should be slaughtered. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

By elections show ANC may be stronger than their opponents think

21 July 2023 7:40 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to elections analyst Wayne Sussman about this weeks by elections that saw the ANC perform better than expected.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Counterfeit bank notes circulating in the Cape

21 July 2023 7:32 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Pearl Kgalegi, Head of Currency Management Department at the SA Reserve Bank, about concerns that there is an increase in counterfeit cash making the rounds in Cape Town, especially R100 notes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The 10th South African International Ballet Competition

21 July 2023 7:23 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dirk Badenhorst, CEO and Director at South African International Ballet Competition about the return of The 10th South African International Ballet Competition which will be on stage at the Artscape Theatre Centre from from 24 - 26 July 2022.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

10 most-read articles of week (eg mysterious gas smell wafting around Cape Town)

'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) has died

Lifestyle

Right now, Cape Town is awash in counterfeit banknotes - especially R100s

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Another cold front to sweep over parts of SA, cautions weather service

21 July 2023 1:57 PM

‘Station Strangler’ to spend life under strict parole: Correctional Services

21 July 2023 12:30 PM

Restoration of power to areas near Joburg gas explosion to take time: City Power

21 July 2023 12:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA