The World View - Heat & fire summer in the northern hemisphere is taking its toll

Hip Hop was born 50 years ago. Lester Kiewit speaks to artist, author, playwright, dancer, philanthropist and co-promoter of Hip Hop Cuktural Education Emile YX? about the impact it has had across the world and especially in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ivo Vegtor, Columnist and policy fellow at IRR, Dr Sharon Nyatanza National Council Aagainst Smoking and Kurt Yeo Co-founder Vaping Saved My Life about the tobacco control bill which lobbyist are hoping is passed into law this year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Zephany Nurse, who was abducted as a newborn back in 1997 by Lavona Solomons and only “found” when she was 17 years old quite by chance, about how she is feeling ahead of Solomons’ release on parole in a month’s time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Colin Mkosi, a young entrepreneur and law student who founded Cloudy Deliveries, and one of the 17 young leaders taking part in the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation Leading for Humanity Leadership ProgrammeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Lullu Krugel, the chief economist of PwC SA, about whether the SA Reserve Bank will continue hiking the repo rate, or give South Africans a break.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Lauren Bradley, owner of Enjo Nature Farm in the Cederberg district, about the wonderful early bloom of spring flowers in the region, in part due to the impact of the flooding in the area.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to food critic Callie Martiz about the concern taking over the oil industry as air-fryer sales continue to increase.LISTEN TO PODCAST
2024 will be a big year and the upcoming months will be crunch time for political parties vying for votes. But are the so-called leaders deserving of election and do they represent the needs of South Africans? Lester Kiewit speaks to Rivonia Circle Director, Tessa Dooms.LISTEN TO PODCAST