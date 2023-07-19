Mandela Day - Volunteer at Gogo's Garden or cook meals for children at Siseko Educare

Lester Kiewit speaks to Samantha “Sami” Hall, who has been entertaining her followers on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, and winning over new fans during the course of the Rugby World Cup.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Freelance Rugby Journalist Daniel Gallan about his piece titled 'The Springboks didn't do it for you. They did it for us. - giving the middle finger to Bok critics.LISTEN TO PODCAST
AGOA meeting. Three members dumped. One admitted as beneficiaries call on Washington to renew it.
Germany and Britain confront colonial-era crimes.
Lester Kiewit speaks to DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia after he was removed from the party’s shadow cabinet following a social media post on Israel-Gaza, which the party says goes against its guidelines.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Australia’s murder by mushroom? a woman has been arrested.
The beatles versus the stones a new song battle like it’s 1963.
Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe, while on the team bus after having breakfast before their parade through the Mother City.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Springboks physiotherapist Rene Naylor, who is now also a two-time Rugby World Cup gold medal winner herself, and chats about how the squad has managed to stay positive throughout the long campaign. More importantly though, what’s the deal with Cheslin Kolbe’s leg dressing from Saturday, which he hasn’t taken off?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Hendrik van der Hoven, Solidarity’s head of labour court litigation, about their fight to secure the rights of employers who have reached retirement age only to continue working, and who are then vulnerable to being let go at short notice because of their age.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Leanne Manas, the presenter of Morning Live on SABC 2, has been targeted by fake news and content creators over the past few months, with bogus news stories about her or fake adverts claiming that she endorses certain products or get-rich-quick schemes. She shares with Lester Kiewit how she’s been facing an uphill battle to take these websites down.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Andy Davies, Friends of Table Mountain chairperson about the meeting held on Thursday evening with concerned Capetonians about the rate of crime on Table Mountain and possible solutions.LISTEN TO PODCAST