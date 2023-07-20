Bree street "blast” latest

Streaming issues? Report here
City of Joburg calls for gas explosion to be declared local state of disaster Exactly one week ago today, a deadly underground gas explosion ripped through the streets of Joburg claiming one life. 26 July 2023 5:31 PM
N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak The eight men who were filmed earlier this month beating up three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg made their... 26 July 2023 3:32 PM
Kelly Khumalo's neighbour says she saw 3 people flee scene where Meyiwa was shot Nthabiseng Mokete made the revelation during her evidence in the ongoing murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday. 26 July 2023 3:27 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Finance Feature: Why you should NEVER lie to SARS about your finances A recent win in a High Court case shows that SARS may know more about your bank account than you realise. 26 July 2023 2:44 PM
Nersa's benchmarking method for municipal power tariff hikes unlawful - CoCT The City of Cape Town was responding to allegations that it raised tariffs by 17.6% unlawfully, citing it was approved by council... 26 July 2023 1:41 PM
AI as an investment tool? Definitely, says a financial expert Investment School - The impact of Artificial Intelligence on investing and its benefits for the retail sector. 26 July 2023 11:03 AM
BMW's electric XM is the percfect mixture of comfort and luxury. Got R3.4 mil? Love luxury, comfort and speed? This car is for you! 26 July 2023 4:33 PM
Finance Feature: Why you should NEVER lie to SARS about your finances A recent win in a High Court case shows that SARS may know more about your bank account than you realise. 26 July 2023 2:44 PM
Puppy yoga, goat meditation... is working out online with pets ethical? An animal welfare scientist explores what these activities might mean for the cute creatures. 26 July 2023 1:50 PM
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday. 26 July 2023 11:08 AM
Netball World Cup kicks off with FREE concert at the fan park, 4pm TODAY! Ahead of the Netball World Cup kick-off on 28 July - the fan park opens today with a free five-hour concert featuring local artist... 26 July 2023 9:27 AM
Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi League shaking up the world of football Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino are just a few big name players to have made the move... 25 July 2023 8:30 PM
Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies... Spoiler alert: it's not real cigarettes. 26 July 2023 12:37 PM
Happy 59th Birthday, Sandra Bullock! Here's a look at her most iconic roles From Miss Congeniality to Ocean’s 8, let’s look back at 10 of her most iconic movie roles. 26 July 2023 10:22 AM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang sacked after 'disappearing' for a month China’s foreign minister Qin Gang has been forcefully ousted after a month-long absence from public view. 26 July 2023 9:22 AM
[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands If you had plans to ditch South Africa's winter for a warm summer in Greece, it might be time to make alternative plans. 25 July 2023 12:02 PM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Podcasts

Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
Bree street "blast” latest

Bree street "blast” latest

20 July 2023 7:03 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Thabiso Goba, EWN reporter, about the Bree street blast that left nine people injured.


Educator to Educator: Principal Ridwan Samodien profiles education stalwart Professor Jonathan Jansen

26 July 2023 8:42 AM

Lester Kiewit’s former principal Ridwan Samodien, speaks to education expert Professor Jonathan Jansen about his life, career and the current state of education in South Africa.

The World View - Brussels bombers 6 guilty 7 years on but there’s a painful legacy

26 July 2023 8:19 AM

China’s Missing Minister unseen for a month - now sacked in his absence.

The Saudi Riyal family football’s mega money offer for Kylian Mbappe.

Brutality of South African mob justice seeps off streets onto the screen

26 July 2023 7:41 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Annah Moyo-Kupeta, the executive director of the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation about how the brutality of vigilantism has permeated South African society. This after a drug dealer was killed during the filming of a Moja Love show Sizok’thola, where the host pursues and questions drug dealers.

South Africa’s shortage of judges is delaying justice

26 July 2023 7:36 AM

Western Cape High Court Judge Robert Henney recently admitted during the postponement of a trial that there is a shortage of judges. Lester Kiewit speaks to Alison Tilley, the co-Ordinator of Judges Matter, about how we solve this serious issue which is seeing justice delayed for thousands of South Africans and victims of crime. 

Middleplaas farm workers to receive medical attention from UWC Health outreach service

26 July 2023 7:12 AM

Tomorrow the University of the Western Cape’s (UWC) Faculty of Community and Health, in collaboration with the Western Cape Department of Health, will be delivering much needed health and wellness screenings and associated assistance in Middelplaas, Genadendal, particularly focusing on farm workers in the community. Lester Kiewit speaks to Professor Firdouza Waggie Deputy Dean for Clinical and Community Engagement.

Leading for Humanity Leadership programme – Zintle Sono

26 July 2023 7:10 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Zintle Sono, an arts graduate from the University of the Western Cape, majoring in Psychology, History, and Anthropology, and also a co-founding member of an after-school programme called New Hope, which provides a home for children from Langa and Bonteheuwel. Sono is one of the 17 young leaders taking part in the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation Leading for Humanity Leadership Programme.

Working on Fire teams return as hero’s

25 July 2023 9:45 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Linton Rensburg, Working on Fire spokesperson, whose teams have returned from their mission in Alberta Canada after fighting some of the severest fires the country has witnessed in recent years.    

SA skipper looking forward to ClipperRound the World Yacht Race

25 July 2023 8:38 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ryan Gibson, one of two South African skippers who will be leading crews in the 2023/2024 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. 

Much AARTO about nothing?

25 July 2023 8:33 AM

What can we expect from AARTO and how are we gearing up for its eventual rollout? Lester Kiewit speaks to Doug Warren of SASMiNT, who is a supporter of AARTO as a system which will bring down South Africa’s troubling road carnage statistics.

The World View - Devastating wildfires in Greece & in peak holiday season

25 July 2023 8:01 AM

Russian & Ukrainian drone attacks claims of tit for tat attacks.

Barbenheimer a box office boost from 2 films’ simultaneous release.

[PICS] Muizenberg bridge got the munchies (again) eating arch enemy truck

Local

Nersa's benchmarking method for municipal power tariff hikes unlawful - CoCT

Business Local

N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak

Local

EWN Highlights

Thipanyane, Lukhaimane top political party nominations for Public Protector job

26 July 2023 7:24 PM

Striking Tshwane municipal workers vow not to return to work until demands met

26 July 2023 6:54 PM

US actor Kevin Spacey found not guilty of UK sex offences

26 July 2023 6:41 PM

