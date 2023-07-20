Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia: Black Sea grain deal comes to an end

Another attack on the Crimean bridge.
Lester Kiewit’s former principal Ridwan Samodien, speaks to education expert Professor Jonathan Jansen about his life, career and the current state of education in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Annah Moyo-Kupeta, the executive director of the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation about how the brutality of vigilantism has permeated South African society. This after a drug dealer was killed during the filming of a Moja Love show Sizok’thola, where the host pursues and questions drug dealers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Western Cape High Court Judge Robert Henney recently admitted during the postponement of a trial that there is a shortage of judges. Lester Kiewit speaks to Alison Tilley, the co-Ordinator of Judges Matter, about how we solve this serious issue which is seeing justice delayed for thousands of South Africans and victims of crime.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tomorrow the University of the Western Cape’s (UWC) Faculty of Community and Health, in collaboration with the Western Cape Department of Health, will be delivering much needed health and wellness screenings and associated assistance in Middelplaas, Genadendal, particularly focusing on farm workers in the community. Lester Kiewit speaks to Professor Firdouza Waggie Deputy Dean for Clinical and Community Engagement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Zintle Sono, an arts graduate from the University of the Western Cape, majoring in Psychology, History, and Anthropology, and also a co-founding member of an after-school programme called New Hope, which provides a home for children from Langa and Bonteheuwel. Sono is one of the 17 young leaders taking part in the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation Leading for Humanity Leadership Programme.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Linton Rensburg, Working on Fire spokesperson, whose teams have returned from their mission in Alberta Canada after fighting some of the severest fires the country has witnessed in recent years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ryan Gibson, one of two South African skippers who will be leading crews in the 2023/2024 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What can we expect from AARTO and how are we gearing up for its eventual rollout? Lester Kiewit speaks to Doug Warren of SASMiNT, who is a supporter of AARTO as a system which will bring down South Africa’s troubling road carnage statistics.LISTEN TO PODCAST
