What are the most sought-after corporate locations for international businesses?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH: Two students caught cheating during exam at Walter Sisulu University The university said the students were writing their third-year accounting exam when they were caught exchanging notes. 1 November 2023 4:17 PM
MTBPS: Announcing spending cuts, Godongwana paints grim picture of SA's finances With revenue less than projected, soaring debt-interest costs and an underperforming economy, Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana h... 1 November 2023 2:57 PM
'Uphill battle' to evict homeless people living outside the Castle of Good Hope Calvyn Gilfellan (CEO of the Castle of Good Hope) and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis gives and update. 1 November 2023 2:01 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September. 1 November 2023 12:10 PM
The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on... 31 October 2023 7:21 PM
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework' The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). 30 October 2023 12:53 PM
View all Politics
Carbon budget for 1.5°C will run out in 6 years at current emissions levels If humanity wants to have a 50-50 chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, we can only emit another 250 gigatonnes of CO₂. 1 November 2023 1:48 PM
THESE are the top-paying jobs in South Africa Is it time for a career change? 1 November 2023 1:47 PM
Poor governance elsewhere is boosting W Cape property prices - property expert Whether you're a potential homebuyer, investor, or just curious about real estate, we look at the property outlook for 2024. 1 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Business
Five ways to help your child beat exam stress Let your kids know you’re in their corner. 1 November 2023 2:50 PM
Carbon budget for 1.5°C will run out in 6 years at current emissions levels If humanity wants to have a 50-50 chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, we can only emit another 250 gigatonnes of CO₂. 1 November 2023 1:48 PM
THESE are the top-paying jobs in South Africa Is it time for a career change? 1 November 2023 1:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia to host 2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia was the only bidder for the tournament after Australia pulled out at the last minute. 1 November 2023 10:58 AM
Siya Kolisi (classy, as always) tells Bok fans to leave Jordie Barrett alone A video of Jordie Barrett allegedly snubbing President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Rugby World Cup final is going viral. 1 November 2023 9:19 AM
Cricket World Cup: 'Fly Siya Kolisi to Proteas so Rugby World Cup win rubs off' Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks says the Proteas must bowl better today when they take on New Zealand. 1 November 2023 8:31 AM
View all Sport
Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death. 1 November 2023 10:35 AM
The appeal of Friends: Why many people feel they've lost one in Matthew Perry As tributes pour in for Matthew Perry, fans remember him as Chandler Bing, feeling personally connected to him - here's why. 1 November 2023 10:18 AM
Galileo Open Air Cinema season is open, don't miss a 'magical' experience! This favourite summer time activity is back from October 2023 to April 2024 - making for "deliciously chilled" evenings. 31 October 2023 1:10 PM
View all Entertainment
'Israel's land war in Gaza will delay peace by another generation' – Professor Hard experience says a land war won’t go well – and faltering international support suggests the world knows it. 1 November 2023 1:50 PM
Antisemitism in Europe skyrocketing: ‘It’s a chilling reminder of the Holocaust’ Jewish people in parts of Europe are living in fear after a rise in antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war. 1 November 2023 12:14 PM
Hamas using hospitals as command centres? No proof says aid doctor on the ground "How can we give up, when they don't give up," asks Norwegian doctor Mads Gilbert who is trying to enter Gaza to assist hospitals. 1 November 2023 11:59 AM
View all World
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet? More and more people compellingly argue that going meat-free is essential to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis. 31 October 2023 8:15 AM
How the world might look if animals had legal rights A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine. 30 October 2023 12:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
What are the most sought-after corporate locations for international businesses?

What are the most sought-after corporate locations for international businesses?

21 July 2023 7:19 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Relocation Africa director, René Stegmann about some of the most sought-after corporate locations for international businesses looking to establish a presence on the continent.


More episodes from Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit

Service Dining Rooms – feeding Cape Town’s destitute for over 80 years

1 November 2023 9:05 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Karen Cain, operations manager at Service Dining Rooms, which was founded in the era of the Great Depression and has been providing warm cooked meals to the destitute of Cape Town for over 80 years. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s being done about homeless people outside the Castle of Good Hope?

1 November 2023 8:47 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Calvyn Gilfellan, Chief Executive Officer of the Castle of Good Hope, and Cape Town Executive Mayor, Geordin Hill Lewis, to discuss the situation of homeless people living on the grassy area outside of the Castle of Good Hope.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Deadly attack on refugees dozens killed at a Gaza refugee camp

1 November 2023 7:58 AM

French Jews in fear a sudden & alarming rise in antisemitism.

Future football world Cups FIFA is making some controversial decisions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fedusa on how the medium-term budget can help struggling citizens

1 November 2023 7:38 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Riefdah Ajam of Fedusa about what they expect from the finance minister’s medium-term budget, as citizens desperately seek economic relief.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Hamas using hospitals as command centers?

1 November 2023 7:26 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Mads Gilbert Norwegian physician and humanitarian activist about whether Hamas is operating from under the Al Shifa hospital complex in Gaza and the current state of Gaza’s hospitals as the war between Israel and Hamas wagers on.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hello Truly Love Coffee!

1 November 2023 7:15 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Olivia Damon, owner of Truly Love Coffee shop about the idea that sparked the humble beginnings of Truly Love Coffee at the Homecoming Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inside the District Six Museum

1 November 2023 6:59 AM

The Hands-Off District Six Conference of 1988 led to the formation of the District Six Museum Foundation in 1989. Lester speaks to Chrischené Julius, manager of the Collections, Research and Documentation Department at the District Six Museum about this important custodian of District Six history and preservation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town Spurs is having a horrendous season

31 October 2023 9:40 AM

Cape Town Spurs will be hosting thirteenth-placed Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday 1 November, but the home side has had a horrendous start to their 2023/24 PSL season, losing all eight of their opening games and are lying at the bottom in 16th position. Lester Kiewit speaks to football analyst Siswe Mbebe. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Malaria season is here: what you need to know

31 October 2023 8:52 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Lizette Koekemoer, Research Professor at Wits Research Institute for Malaria, about the start of malaria season in the country, and what can be done to avoid contracting the disease.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ice cream shrinkflation catching customers cold?

31 October 2023 8:48 AM

Lester speaks to Phetho Ntaba National spokesperson for the National Consumer Commissioner.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

MTBPS: Announcing spending cuts, Godongwana paints grim picture of SA's finances

Business Local

'Israel's land war in Gaza will delay peace by another generation' – Professor

World

Carbon budget for 1.5°C will run out in 6 years at current emissions levels

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

DCS dismisses claims of malpractice at G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre

1 November 2023 7:16 PM

Godongwana coy on VAT hike as Treasury seeks additional R15bn to fund budget

1 November 2023 7:03 PM

MTBPS: Godongwana to have tighter fist on Eskom's loan, reveals new conditions

1 November 2023 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA