The 10th South African International Ballet Competition

Just the Hits... with Soul
Just the Hits... with Soul
SA artists find power in their brushes to raise ocean awareness Sea Walls: South Africa, presented by the Save Our Seas Foundation, starts Monday, 6 November and involves 14 buildings around Cap... 5 November 2023 9:05 AM
Time to say goodbye to medical aid tax credits? The Health Department says the money will go towards funding the National Health Insurance (NHI). 4 November 2023 2:02 PM
Melanie Du Bois on her new role, mental health and finding healing Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by actress Melanie Du Bois to talk about her role as Kayla in the new Showmax series Spinners. 4 November 2023 12:28 PM
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
'Good financial behaviour' can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment. 3 November 2023 12:43 PM
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year. 3 November 2023 10:06 AM
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity A... 3 November 2023 6:51 AM
What is 'suicide hour' and why do parents and kids experience it? The concept of 'suicide hour' takes place between 5pm and 6pm. 4 November 2023 3:57 PM
Pole dancing: A full body workout that's also good for your mental health Pole fitness is for anyone, regardless of your fitness level, age, or gender. 4 November 2023 11:29 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks. 4 November 2023 9:31 AM
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star's story offers valuable lessons in resilience Kolisi's story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity. 3 November 2023 5:40 PM
Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo Award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo shares her thoughts on South Africa's performance during the cricket world cup. 3 November 2023 3:43 PM
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like! Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long. 3 November 2023 3:42 PM
Mpumalanga's Thabo Ndlovu wins Season 19 of Idols SA The 26-year-old was declared the winner of the final season of the singing competition on Saturday. 5 November 2023 8:41 AM
Majozi on his new music, imposter syndome and success Award-winning musician Majozi drops into the CapeTalk studio to play some music from his latest album which was released on 3 Nove... 4 November 2023 1:08 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city Durban, you're next! 3 November 2023 5:36 PM
A dinner to DIE for? Woman accused of murdering family with poisonous mushrooms A woman has been charged for killing multiple people with poisonous mushrooms. 3 November 2023 4:08 PM
Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare Here's what they face... 3 November 2023 1:20 PM
What the IDF can expect when they enter the 'Gaza Metro' tunnel system The next days and weeks will be a bitter and bloody struggle, both in the streets of Gaza and below ground. 3 November 2023 12:23 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
The 10th South African International Ballet Competition
21 July 2023 7:23 AM

The 10th South African International Ballet Competition

21 July 2023 7:23 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dirk Badenhorst, CEO and Director at South African International Ballet Competition about the return of The 10th South African International Ballet Competition which will be on stage at the Artscape Theatre Centre from from 24 - 26 July 2022.


Meet the viral vlogger Sami Hall

3 November 2023 10:11 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Samantha “Sami” Hall, who has been entertaining her followers on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, and winning over new fans during the course of the Rugby World Cup.

Hulle weet nie, wat ons weet nie!

3 November 2023 8:32 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Freelance Rugby Journalist Daniel Gallan about his piece titled 'The Springboks didn't do it for you. They did it for us. - giving the middle finger to Bok critics. 

The Africa Report - Zimbabwe president's niece convicted of gold-smuggling
3 November 2023 8:25 AM

3 November 2023 8:25 AM

Germany and Britain confront colonial-era crimes.

Germany and Britain confront colonial-era crimes.

DA removes Ghaleb Cachalia as shadow cabinet minister
3 November 2023 8:19 AM

3 November 2023 8:19 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia after he was removed from the party’s shadow cabinet following a social media post on Israel-Gaza, which the party says goes against its guidelines.

The World View - Gaza ceasefire question now Joe Biden is urging "a pause"
3 November 2023 7:55 AM

3 November 2023 7:55 AM

The beatles versus the stones a new song battle like it's 1963.

The beatles versus the stones a new song battle like it’s 1963.

Springbok Cheslin Kolbe is back on home soil

3 November 2023 7:49 AM

Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe, while on the team bus after having breakfast before their parade through the Mother City. 

Springbok physiotherapist Rene Naylor shares details about Cheslin Kolbe's dressing – has it finally come off?
3 November 2023 7:49 AM

3 November 2023 7:49 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Springboks physiotherapist Rene Naylor, who is now also a two-time Rugby World Cup gold medal winner herself, and chats about how the squad has managed to stay positive throughout the long campaign. More importantly though, what’s the deal with Cheslin Kolbe’s leg dressing from Saturday, which he hasn’t taken off? 

Case to protect workers who are beyond retirement age
3 November 2023 7:25 AM

3 November 2023 7:25 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Hendrik van der Hoven, Solidarity’s head of labour court litigation, about their fight to secure the rights of employers who have reached retirement age only to continue working, and who are then vulnerable to being let go at short notice because of their age.

Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas targeted by AI bots
3 November 2023 7:05 AM

3 November 2023 7:05 AM

Leanne Manas, the presenter of Morning Live on SABC 2, has been targeted by fake news and content creators over the past few months, with bogus news stories about her or fake adverts claiming that she endorses certain products or get-rich-quick schemes. She shares with Lester Kiewit how she’s been facing an uphill battle to take these websites down.

Mountain Safety Initiative to tackle increasing crime on Table Mountain
3 November 2023 7:04 AM

3 November 2023 7:04 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Andy Davies, Friends of Table Mountain chairperson about the meeting held on Thursday evening with concerned Capetonians about the rate of crime on Table Mountain and possible solutions.  

Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'

Authorities probing structural building collapse at restaurant in Cape Town CBD

[REVIEW] 'I'm back on stage, my second passion after CapeTalk!' - John Maytham

Weather Service issues storm warning for Eastern Cape
5 November 2023 11:21 AM

5 November 2023 11:21 AM

eThekwini municipal official Emmanuel Ntuli shot and killed
5 November 2023 11:15 AM

5 November 2023 11:15 AM

Some Durban fans disappointed at Siya Kolisi's absence during Boks trophy tour
4 November 2023 5:59 PM

4 November 2023 5:59 PM

