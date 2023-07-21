By elections show ANC may be stronger than their opponents think

Lester Kiewit speaks to elections analyst Wayne Sussman about this weeks by elections that saw the ANC perform better than expected.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Candace Bushnell, the author of Sex and the City, who will be in Cape Town for her one-woman show at the Artscape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit chats to our binge-buddy Matt Green on some small screen entertainment choices to enjoy this weekend, including: This Body Works for Me, The Witcher, Only Murders in the Building.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan, ahead of the release of the book “Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby”, in which the former Springbok player and coach shares his stories of how he took a different approach to create winning teams, both at domestic and international levels.LISTEN TO PODCAST
African leaders condemn the coup in Niger and demand a return to constitutionality.
Ghana scraps capital punishment some years after the last execution in that country.
America’s UFO Investigation 3 ex-military talk of a Pentagon cover-up.
Great place wrong photo the latest advert own goal in Yorkshire.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ster Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi about the future of motion pictures on the big screen given the recent attendance of movies Oppenheimer and Barbie.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ebrahim Harvey, an author and political analyst, about how the EFF have grown in their ten years of existence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Shaddie Valayadum, the CEO of Haven Night Shelter to find out if the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kate Crane Briggs of Culture Connect, who recently spent some time in the UK and says that seeing the murals and graffiti art there, especially in Manchester, has made her appreciate all the more what we have here.
She will be conducting (weather permitting) a street art walk in Salt River on Saturday 29 July.