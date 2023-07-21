By elections show ANC may be stronger than their opponents think

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
9.2 MILLION citizens don’t pay TV licence, new funding model could change that Government is proposing that the television licence model be replaced with the household fee model. 29 July 2023 3:36 PM
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their wi... 29 July 2023 1:13 PM
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all Local
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
View all Politics
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
View all Business
High cost of living impacting vehicle sales? There seems to be a high supply of vehicles but a low demand for them. 29 July 2023 12:50 PM
Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 29 July 2023 9:08 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how you can make the most of your weekend. 29 July 2023 8:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start Thousands of fans packed the CTICC on Friday for the 2023 Netball World Cup's opening ceremony to officially get the tournament un... 29 July 2023 7:45 AM
Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced... 28 July 2023 9:18 PM
'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga The Golden State Warriors player already became an NBA champion in his rookie season in 2021. 28 July 2023 9:14 PM
View all Sport
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
The OG Carrie Bradshaw, Candace Bushnell, brings Sex and The City to Cape Town Candace Bushnell AKA the real person behind Carrie Bradshaw speaks about her one-woman show coming to the Artscape. 28 July 2023 2:59 PM
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours. 28 July 2023 12:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
By elections show ANC may be stronger than their opponents think

By elections show ANC may be stronger than their opponents think

21 July 2023 7:40 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to elections analyst Wayne Sussman about this weeks by elections that saw the ANC perform better than expected.


More episodes from Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit

Creator of Sex in the City set to perform in the Mother City

28 July 2023 10:17 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Candace Bushnell, the author of Sex and the City, who will be in Cape Town for her one-woman show at the Artscape.

Binge watching choices with Matt Green

28 July 2023 8:50 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to our binge-buddy Matt Green on some small screen entertainment choices to enjoy this weekend, including: This Body Works for Me, The Witcher, Only Murders in the Building. 

Rassie : Stories of Life and Rugby

28 July 2023 8:35 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan, ahead of the release of the book “Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby”, in which the former Springbok player and coach shares his stories of how he took a different approach to create winning teams, both at domestic and international levels.

The Africa Report - What is going down at the Russia Africa summit?

28 July 2023 8:26 AM

African leaders condemn the coup in Niger and demand a return to constitutionality.

Ghana scraps capital punishment some years after the last execution in that country.

The World View - Execution in Singapore outrage at the fate of a small-time drug dealer

28 July 2023 8:22 AM

America’s UFO Investigation 3 ex-military talk of a Pentagon cover-up.

Great place wrong photo the latest advert own goal in Yorkshire.

Is the big screen still a drawcard?

28 July 2023 8:18 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ster Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi about the future of motion pictures on the big screen given the recent attendance of movies Oppenheimer and Barbie. 

Reflecting on ten years of the EFF

28 July 2023 8:10 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ebrahim Harvey, an author and political analyst, about how the EFF have grown in their ten years of existence.

Live with Leanne De Bassompierre

28 July 2023 8:04 AM
Are shelters expecting an influx as cold front makes landfall?

28 July 2023 8:03 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Shaddie Valayadum, the CEO of Haven Night Shelter to find out if the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.

Salt River Street Art walk

27 July 2023 9:28 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Kate Crane Briggs of Culture Connect, who recently spent some time in the UK and says that seeing  the murals and graffiti art there, especially in Manchester, has made her appreciate all the more what we have here.
She will be conducting (weather permitting) a street art walk in Salt River on Saturday 29 July.

Trending

[WEATHER] BRRRR! Thundershowers, and lightning expected over the weekend

Weather

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa

29 July 2023 6:15 PM

ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches

29 July 2023 6:09 PM

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Russian ballet Swan Lake

29 July 2023 5:40 PM

