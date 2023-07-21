Prof Kole Omotoso of “Yebo Gogo” fame has died

Lester Kiewit speaks to actor Michael de Pinna, who starred alongside Kole Omotoso in numerous adverts for Vodacom, and delighting television audiences for many years. Omotoso passed away this week at the age of 80.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kate Crane Briggs of Culture Connect, who recently spent some time in the UK and says that seeing the murals and graffiti art there, especially in Manchester, has made her appreciate all the more what we have here.
She will be conducting (weather permitting) a street art walk in Salt River on Saturday 29 July.
Lester Kiewit speaks to artist Carl Becker, about how he was tasked to come up with the iconic logo for the United Democratic Front under immense time pressure in July 1983.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How did a team of paleoanthropologists come to the conclusion that Homo naledi, a group of ape-like humans who lived between 236 000 to 355 000 years ago, were advanced enough to make tools to work with, carve art into cave walls and bury their dead? Lester Kiewit speaks to paleoanthropologists Prof Lee Berger, and Dr Keneiloe Molopyane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
An epidemic of fire wildfires are burning across the Mediterranean
An innocent movie star Kevin Spacey is cleared of sex crimes.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Janho Engelbrecht about their concerns that former president Jacob Zuma might not return from Russia to return to a prison cell in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit talks to President of SA Rugby, Mark Alexander, about transformation in the South African game following criticism that the national side is largely still made up of white players.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Herman Lategan, a friend of the late journalist, broadcaster and writer, Jani Allan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard Marketing about the increase in people taking on a second career, where they pursue a new occupation later in life and usually after retiring or leaving a previous long-standing career.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What are your rights when it comes to taking sick leave? Lester speaks to Nicky Lurwengu, an official at South African United Employers Organisation (SAUEO) to find out.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit’s former principal Ridwan Samodien, speaks to education expert Professor Jonathan Jansen about his life, career and the current state of education in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST