The Africa Report - Kenya on the verge of tabling anti-LGBTQ bill in parliament

Latest Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry' A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident. 27 July 2023 2:56 PM
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis. 27 July 2023 1:50 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?' Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions. 27 July 2023 3:22 PM
Pain at the pumps: Steep fuel price hike on the cards for August Pressure on consumers continues as forecasts point to a steep fuel hike. 27 July 2023 10:11 AM
[LISTEN] Are banks helping home loan customers after steep interest rate hikes? What are banks doing to help home loan customers who are struggling to make payments after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes? 26 July 2023 8:59 PM
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative' According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia. 27 July 2023 5:29 PM
It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are. 27 July 2023 4:59 PM
[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this... When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available. 27 July 2023 4:20 PM
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina. 27 July 2023 1:17 PM
'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach. 26 July 2023 7:59 PM
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday. 26 July 2023 11:08 AM
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month. 27 July 2023 12:05 PM
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab! "Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July! 27 July 2023 8:10 AM
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries. 27 July 2023 11:22 AM
Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges at his trial in London. 27 July 2023 9:19 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
The Africa Report - Kenya on the verge of tabling anti-LGBTQ bill in parliament

21 July 2023 8:30 AM

Rapid Support Forces in Sudan seize a key town in South Darfur and fire on civilians in Omdurman killing at least 14.

Russia agreed back in June thart Vladimir Putin would not attend the BRICS summit in Sandton next month, but President Cyril Ramaphosa has to consult with BRICS colleagues before making it public.


Salt River Street Art walk

27 July 2023 9:28 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Kate Crane Briggs of Culture Connect, who recently spent some time in the UK and says that seeing  the murals and graffiti art there, especially in Manchester, has made her appreciate all the more what we have here.
She will be conducting (weather permitting) a street art walk in Salt River on Saturday 29 July.

How the UDF’s iconic logo came about 40 years ago

27 July 2023 8:56 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to artist Carl Becker, about how he was tasked to come up with the iconic logo for the United Democratic Front under immense time pressure in July 1983.

Netflix documentary sparks debate on how homo naledi lived

27 July 2023 8:30 AM

How did a team of paleoanthropologists come to the conclusion that Homo naledi, a group of ape-like humans who lived between 236 000 to 355 000 years ago, were advanced enough to make tools to work with, carve art into cave walls and bury their dead? Lester Kiewit speaks to paleoanthropologists Prof Lee Berger, and Dr Keneiloe Molopyane.

The World View - Sinead O’Connor the Irish singer’s heartbreaking death at 56

27 July 2023 8:01 AM

An epidemic of fire wildfires are burning across the Mediterranean

An innocent movie star Kevin Spacey is cleared of sex crimes.

Patient or fugitive? Will Jacob Zuma return from Russia to a prison cell

27 July 2023 7:33 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Janho Engelbrecht about their concerns that former president Jacob Zuma might not return from Russia to return to a prison cell in South Africa.

Transformation in SA rugby

27 July 2023 7:26 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to President of SA Rugby, Mark Alexander, about transformation in the South African game following criticism that the national side is largely still made up of white players.

Remembering my friend Jani Allan

27 July 2023 7:14 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Herman Lategan, a friend of the late journalist, broadcaster and writer, Jani Allan.

Trendspotting Thursday – Second careers

27 July 2023 7:05 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard Marketing about the increase in people taking on a second career, where they pursue a new occupation later in life and usually after retiring or leaving a previous long-standing career. 

What are you allowed and not allowed to do when taking sick leave?

27 July 2023 7:02 AM

What are your rights when it comes to taking sick leave? Lester speaks to Nicky Lurwengu, an official at South African United Employers Organisation (SAUEO) to find out.

Educator to Educator: Principal Ridwan Samodien profiles education stalwart Professor Jonathan Jansen

26 July 2023 8:42 AM

Lester Kiewit’s former principal Ridwan Samodien, speaks to education expert Professor Jonathan Jansen about his life, career and the current state of education in South Africa.

