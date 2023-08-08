Premier Alan Winde denounces devastating impact of SANTACO led taxi strike

It’s been Mayhem on the roads since last Thursday, the impact of the taxi strike has spilled over into everyday life, work, schools almost every facet of our lives have felt its pinch. Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape government (WCG) remain gravely concerned at the devastating impact caused by the strike called by the South African National Taxi Council in the Western Cape (SANTACO-WC). Lester Kiewit speaks to Premier Alan Winde.