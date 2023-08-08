Search continues for missing College of Cape Town student

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter. 19 August 2023 12:02 PM
Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to two members of the Black Mambas, SA's only female anti-poaching unit 19 August 2023 10:57 AM
Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence Forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafan... 19 August 2023 9:34 AM
View all Local
Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition' Seven political parties are participating in a pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. 18 August 2023 12:55 PM
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on. 18 August 2023 11:40 AM
Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote Seven parties, including the DA, ActionSA, IFP and the Freedom Front Plus, have signed a pre-elections agreement to work together... 18 August 2023 6:43 AM
View all Politics
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO D... 17 August 2023 9:41 PM
View all Business
Can you be a parent and a friend to your child? According to one parenting expert, the simple answer is…NO! 19 August 2023 2:04 PM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Looking for ideas on how to make the most of your weekend? 19 August 2023 9:09 AM
Manage PCOS by changing your lifestyle Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 19 August 2023 8:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I have made it my mission to keep unearthing talent': Owen da Gama His contribution to the beautiful game has already been an immense one, having served the likes of Pretoria Callies and Moroka Swa... 19 August 2023 8:26 AM
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am." 18 August 2023 2:23 PM
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium? The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest. 18 August 2023 2:10 PM
View all Sport
Daylin Sass turns his loss into soulful music SJ chats to musician Daylin Sass about his return to the stage after losing his mother. 19 August 2023 12:50 PM
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter. 19 August 2023 12:02 PM
Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford. 18 August 2023 10:46 AM
View all Entertainment
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Search continues for missing College of Cape Town student

Search continues for missing College of Cape Town student

8 August 2023 7:57 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Brenda Maasdorp, Cape Town College Campus manager about a student who went missing on the way home from campus las week, following the taxi strike announcement.


More episodes from Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit

Marianne Thamm presents Round of Applause - South Africa Still

18 August 2023 9:00 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to satirist and Daily Maverick associate editor Marianne Thamm about her return to The Baxter after 12 years with her production Round of Applause - South Africa Still Standing

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What can we expect from the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest

18 August 2023 8:35 AM

Is Wayde van Niekerk back to his winning-form? Will the World Athletics Championships taking place from tomorrow in Budapest serve as a teaser for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics? Dr Ross Tucker speaks to Lester Kiewit to discuss some of the stand-out athletes to keep an eye on.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - ECOWAS security chiefs say military force remains an option if Niger's military junta fails to restore constitutionality.

18 August 2023 8:20 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa invites his African peers to next week's BRICS summit where some if them will join the developing world powerhouse.

GOOGLE will train 20 000 Nigerian women and youth in data science and artificial intelligence as the African giant seeks to diversify from its oil economy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Escape from wildfire the evacuation of an entire city in Canada

18 August 2023 8:00 AM

Tourist discrimination underhand tactics by Catalan separatists in Spain.

 Bradley Cooper’s nose the subject of a fevered film stereotype debate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cheryl Carolus on 40th anniversary of UDF’s founding

18 August 2023 7:54 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Cheryl Carolus, the former general secretary of the United Democratic Movement, as the 40th anniversary of its founding is celebrated.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Manenberg erupts into a warzone

18 August 2023 7:51 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Manenberg resident Raeefah Benjamin about her plea on social media to be moved out of the area where she and her family have to dodge gang bullets on a daily basis. Lester Kiewit speaks to Vernon Visagie, chairperson of the Manenberg CPF, about the recent eruption of violence in the area as gangs wage war on the streets.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What officers consider when deeming a vehicle unroadworthy

18 August 2023 7:48 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Craig Proctor-Parker, an accident Investigation and reconstruction specialist, about the criteria that determine whether a vehicle is roadworthy or not, especially when pulled over by an officer along the road.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Live with Leanne De Bassompierre

18 August 2023 7:46 AM

Lester speaks to Leanne De Bassompierre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom experiencing a backlog of faults

18 August 2023 7:43 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Zama Mpondwana, Stakeholder Management and industry support Manager for Eskom Distribution, Cape Coastal Cluster, about the delays they are experiencing in restoring power in Eskom-serviced areas, exacerbated by cable thefts and illegal connections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Standardisations for sewage management essential to cleaner beaches

18 August 2023 7:39 AM

How will the adoption of the ISO 9001 quality standard and the 45001 environmental standardisations for our city’s waste treatment facilities help in ensuring that our beaches are safe and clean to enjoy? Lester Kiewit speaks to Sibongile Ncwane, Legal Manager, WWISE (World Wide Industrial and Systems Engineers)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote

Politics

[WATCH] Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Fixing SOEs crucial to decreasing SA’s unemployment

19 August 2023 3:50 PM

24 suspects connected to police killings arrested between April and June – Hawks

19 August 2023 3:15 PM

Randburg power outages a result of illegal connections' strain on the system

19 August 2023 3:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA