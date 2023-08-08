Minibus taxi impasse – is there room for negotiation?

Lester Kiewit speaks to Andre Vlok, a conflict resolution specialist at Conflict Resolution Centre, to discuss whether it is possible to mediate the current situation between the minibus taxi industry and the Western Cape and City of Cape Town authorities.
Lester Kiewit speaks to satirist and Daily Maverick associate editor Marianne Thamm about her return to The Baxter after 12 years with her production Round of Applause - South Africa Still StandingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Is Wayde van Niekerk back to his winning-form? Will the World Athletics Championships taking place from tomorrow in Budapest serve as a teaser for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics? Dr Ross Tucker speaks to Lester Kiewit to discuss some of the stand-out athletes to keep an eye on.LISTEN TO PODCAST
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites his African peers to next week's BRICS summit where some if them will join the developing world powerhouse.
GOOGLE will train 20 000 Nigerian women and youth in data science and artificial intelligence as the African giant seeks to diversify from its oil economy.
Tourist discrimination underhand tactics by Catalan separatists in Spain.
Bradley Cooper’s nose the subject of a fevered film stereotype debate.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Cheryl Carolus, the former general secretary of the United Democratic Movement, as the 40th anniversary of its founding is celebrated.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Manenberg resident Raeefah Benjamin about her plea on social media to be moved out of the area where she and her family have to dodge gang bullets on a daily basis. Lester Kiewit speaks to Vernon Visagie, chairperson of the Manenberg CPF, about the recent eruption of violence in the area as gangs wage war on the streets.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Craig Proctor-Parker, an accident Investigation and reconstruction specialist, about the criteria that determine whether a vehicle is roadworthy or not, especially when pulled over by an officer along the road.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Leanne De BassompierreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Zama Mpondwana, Stakeholder Management and industry support Manager for Eskom Distribution, Cape Coastal Cluster, about the delays they are experiencing in restoring power in Eskom-serviced areas, exacerbated by cable thefts and illegal connections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How will the adoption of the ISO 9001 quality standard and the 45001 environmental standardisations for our city’s waste treatment facilities help in ensuring that our beaches are safe and clean to enjoy? Lester Kiewit speaks to Sibongile Ncwane, Legal Manager, WWISE (World Wide Industrial and Systems Engineers)LISTEN TO PODCAST