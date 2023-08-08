Hit on Hawks man investigating ISIS kidnapping

Lester Kiewit speaks to Sunday Times investigative journalist Aron Hyman about a hit on a Hawks investigator who was probing the kidnapping of an alleged ISIS operative in South Africa.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Granthem Abrahams, chief executive of the Be The Difference (BTD) Foundation, about offering alternative avenues for youngsters at risk of falling into a life of gangsterism and crime.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Physician and diabetes and endocrinology expert, Dr Angela Murphy about whether there is a current shortage of the diabetes treatment drug Ozempic in the country.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Sunny Morgan, co-convener of Debt for Climate, about why he is cynical about calls to celebrate the UDF, fearing it may be nothing more than a move to rally around the ANC ahead of elections.
Tour operators are concerned over being pulled over by traffic authorities, as they are still waiting for their operator permits to be issued from Pretoria. Lester Kiewit speaks to tour operator Khotso, who operates along the Garden Route, Cape Peninsula and the West Coast.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law at UNISA, about President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation ahead of the BRICS summit.
Lester Kiewit speaks to PAGAD, Abdus Salaam Ebrahiem about the recent flare up of gang violence in Manenberg.
South Africa's energy crisis has led to a surge in the adoption of alternate power solutions such as solar panels and backup power systems. While these innovations offer relief from frequent power outages, there are potential hazards that consumers need to be aware of as well as the insurance cover implications. Lester Kiewit speaks to Sandro Geyser, Managing Director at IntegriSure Brokers.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Johannes Bastian, chairperson of the Ravensmead CPF after a shootout between officers and suspected gangsters trying to reclaim alcohol that had been confiscated.