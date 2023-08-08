Hit on Hawks man investigating ISIS kidnapping

Nedbank Business Ignite and CapeTalk are on a pursuit to help small businesses to continue doing big things through these tough economic times. In 2023, we’re asking these businesses to enter Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk for a chance to win 1 of 3 packages, each including a R30 000 cash injection, business coaching, and airtime on CapeTalk worth over R100 000.



Now it’s time to meet one of this year’s finalists… Lester speaks to Dale Hendricks Owner - Phezulu Contracting Group.

More info: www.igniteyourbusiness.co.za



#BusinessIgnite

