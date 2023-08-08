Hit on Hawks man investigating ISIS kidnapping

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Municipalities owe Eskom BILLIONS: 'They do not have much money to pay over' Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, revealed that municipal debt to Eskom stands at roughly R63 billion. 21 August 2023 1:59 PM
#TeamFreeSanitaryPads demands government see menstrual health as a human right "We have a manufacturing plant for condoms, why don't we have one for the production of mass sanitary products?" 21 August 2023 1:43 PM
'We need a united front against this curse of gangsterism and drugs' – PAGAD Manenberg has erupted into a war zone with gangsterism and the drug trade at an all-time high. 21 August 2023 12:16 PM
SARB clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in Phala Phala saga Governor Lesetja Kganyago released the report on Monday morning, after claims by former spy boss Arthur Fraser that Ramaphosa fail... 21 August 2023 10:29 AM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides' The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August. 21 August 2023 9:13 AM
The democratic govt has fallen short of expectations, says Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s 40th anniversary on Sunday at Johannesburg's city ha... 21 August 2023 7:22 AM
Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis... 20 August 2023 8:41 AM
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm. 21 August 2023 1:52 PM
Despite rumors, menopausal women DON'T need to check their testosterone Don’t believe the hype. Menopausal women don’t all need to check – or increase – their testosterone levels. 21 August 2023 1:28 PM
[WATCH] Hungry leopard caught with tail between legs after baboon troop scare A leopard’s attempt to catch an easy meal backfired after a troop of 50 baboons banded together to chase him away. 21 August 2023 1:09 PM
'I have made it my mission to keep unearthing talent': Owen da Gama His contribution to the beautiful game has already been an immense one, having served the likes of Pretoria Callies and Moroka Swa... 19 August 2023 8:26 AM
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am." 18 August 2023 2:23 PM
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium? The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest. 18 August 2023 2:10 PM
[WATCH] Fox's sparkling identity revealed on The Masked Singer SA semi-finals As her glittering mask is removed the celeb behind the Fox Mask is revealed! 21 August 2023 1:08 PM
Queen's 1978 'novelty' hit 'Fat Bottomed Girls' cancelled for younger audience Fat Bottomed Girls has been dropped from the group's Greatest Hits collection to appeal to a larger (and younger) audience. 21 August 2023 9:55 AM
Afrikaans mumble rapper Angie Oeh (24) dies 6 days after lung cancer diagnosis The rapper was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer on 14 August. 21 August 2023 8:07 AM
[PICS] 30 000 households forced to evacuate as wildfires engulf Canada Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record, with a minimum of 1000 fires burning across the country. 21 August 2023 10:38 AM
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
Hit on Hawks man investigating ISIS kidnapping

Hit on Hawks man investigating ISIS kidnapping

8 August 2023 8:16 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Sunday Times investigative journalist Aron Hyman about a hit on a Hawks investigator who was probing the kidnapping of an alleged ISIS operative in South Africa.


Sporting interventions to keep kids away from crime and gangsterism

21 August 2023 9:01 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Granthem Abrahams, chief executive of the Be The Difference (BTD) Foundation, about offering alternative avenues for youngsters at risk of falling into a life of gangsterism and crime.

Nedbank Business Ignite: Phezulu Contracting Group

21 August 2023 8:56 AM

Nedbank Business Ignite and CapeTalk are on a pursuit to help small businesses to continue doing big things through these tough economic times. In 2023, we're asking these businesses to enter Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk for a chance to win 1 of 3 packages, each including a R30 000 cash injection, business coaching, and airtime on CapeTalk worth over R100 000.

Now it's time to meet one of this year's finalists… Lester speaks to Dale Hendricks Owner - Phezulu Contracting Group.
More info: www.igniteyourbusiness.co.za
#BusinessIgnite
Has SA run out of Ozempic - no thanks to the weight loss fad?

21 August 2023 8:39 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Physician and diabetes and endocrinology expert, Dr Angela Murphy about whether there is a current shortage of the diabetes treatment drug Ozempic in the country.  

Fears the UDF celebration is nothing more than ANC vote hunting

21 August 2023 8:31 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Sunny Morgan, co-convener of Debt for Climate, about why he is cynical about calls to celebrate the UDF, fearing it may be nothing more than a move to rally around the ANC ahead of elections.

The World View - Canada on fire a huge risk as dozens of forest fires is merging

21 August 2023 7:58 AM

A football awakening in Spain after victory in the women’s World Cup.

Fat bottoms are out a rethink on the tracks for queen’s greatest hits.

Backlog on issuing of operator permits impacting on tour operators

21 August 2023 7:37 AM

Tour operators are concerned over being pulled over by traffic authorities, as they are still waiting for their operator permits to be issued from Pretoria. Lester Kiewit speaks to tour operator Khotso, who operates along the Garden Route, Cape Peninsula and the West Coast.

Ramaphosa's bold BRICS stance

21 August 2023 7:29 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law at UNISA, about President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation ahead of the BRICS summit.

Manenberg is a war zone – Is PAGAD the answer?

21 August 2023 7:03 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to PAGAD, Abdus Salaam Ebrahiem about the recent flare up of gang violence in Manenberg.

Money on a Monday: How will your alternate power source impact your insurance coverage in case of a fire, theft, hail damage?

21 August 2023 7:01 AM

South Africa's energy crisis has led to a surge in the adoption of alternate power solutions such as solar panels and backup power systems. While these innovations offer relief from frequent power outages, there are potential hazards that consumers need to be aware of as well as the insurance cover implications. Lester Kiewit speaks to Sandro Geyser, Managing Director at IntegriSure Brokers.

Booze confiscation leads to two officers being shot in Ravensmead

21 August 2023 6:59 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Johannes Bastian, chairperson of the Ravensmead CPF after a shootout between officers and suspected gangsters trying to reclaim alcohol that had been confiscated.

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first trophy, a second on the horizon

Sport

Despite rumors, menopausal women DON'T need to check their testosterone

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Hungry leopard caught with tail between legs after baboon troop scare

Lifestyle

Meyiwa murder trial: It took 4 hours for forensic officer to reach crime scene

21 August 2023 3:45 PM

SANDF troops to form part of security detail for BRICS Summit

21 August 2023 2:21 PM

SA looking to strengthen trade ties with China, says Ramaphosa

21 August 2023 1:53 PM

