NSRI Drowning Prevention Services in Demand

Latest Local
No cases of leaked papers reported in 2023 matric exams – Umalusi CEO Umalusi CEO Mafu Ramoketsi said the credibility and integrity of 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams were not compromised... 15 January 2024 12:58 PM
Overcrowding remains a cause for concern ahead of 2024 academic year – Naptosa The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa weighs in on the readiness for the 2024 academic year. 15 January 2024 12:28 PM
DA calls for probe into alleged SASSA grant payment system rigging Claims arouse that SASSA’s unchecked outdated databases had resulted in thousands of undue payments continuing to be made. 15 January 2024 11:26 AM
'ANC isn't just supporting Palestine for votes' - International Relations Expert The question of Israel and Palestine is polarising and could impact election outcomes. 15 January 2024 8:45 AM
'I want to return': Zuma's re-entry into SA's political fray Zuma made the announcement while addressing a prayer service at the Nazareth Baptist Church, better known as the Shembe church, in... 13 January 2024 5:10 PM
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to retire from Parliament Writing to her party, the ANC, the veteran member said she would not continue as a member of the South African Parliament after th... 13 January 2024 12:42 PM
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024 Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for Decem... 13 January 2024 2:51 PM
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023 South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies. 13 January 2024 1:27 PM
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!' By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions. 12 January 2024 9:12 AM
Time to choose a career? Tips on the journey post-high school A psychologist offers tips on the journey after high school. 15 January 2024 12:06 PM
Pattern baldness: 'It is unfortunately an ongoing progressive problem' Pattern baldness affects nearly half of all men and a quarter of all women by the age of 50. 14 January 2024 1:24 PM
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived... 14 January 2024 11:13 AM
Stronger together! Boks back Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC title fight Dricus du Plessis will take on Sean Strickland (USA) for the UFC middleweight title. 15 January 2024 1:29 PM
How the Africa Cup of Nations highlights China’s economic clout The Africa Cup of Nations showcases the continent’s finest footballers, and China’s economic power. 15 January 2024 11:33 AM
Cricket SA defends decision to pull U19 captain following pro-Israel comments David Teeger will remain an active part of the team. 15 January 2024 11:09 AM
[WATCH] Ariana Grande FINALLY drops new, viral music video ‘Yes, And?’ The singer claps back at the recent gossip about her: 'Now, I’m so done with caring what you think'. 15 January 2024 8:54 AM
Two sports GOATs meet Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was spotted chatting to football legend David Beckham at game in Paris this week. 14 January 2024 12:57 PM
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus. 13 January 2024 6:30 PM
Red Sea crisis: Expert unpacks Houthi attacks and other security threats The vital Red Sea has been put in the spotlight by recent rebel attacks. 15 January 2024 12:33 PM
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has b... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Africa’s crop treasure trove is being neglected 60% of Africa’s food is based on wheat, rice and maize, but the continent’s crop treasure trove is being neglected. 15 January 2024 1:33 PM
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
'South Africa made crucial mistakes in ICJ case' – International Law professor The lawyers from South Africa’s delegation to the International Court of Justice were given a hero’s welcome upon their return. 15 January 2024 9:18 AM
'ANC isn't just supporting Palestine for votes' - International Relations Expert The question of Israel and Palestine is polarising and could impact election outcomes. 15 January 2024 8:45 AM
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
NSRI Drowning Prevention Services in Demand

NSRI Drowning Prevention Services in Demand

3 January 2024 6:54 AM

John Maytham speaks to Dr Jill Fortuin, executive director of the drowning prevention services at the NSRI, about the swimming survival program at Muizenberg which requires additional instructors due to its popularity.


Lester Kiewit speaks to Showmax Spinners’ Cantona James

12 January 2024 10:18 AM

The award-winning Showmax Original drama series Spinners takes you inside the pulse-pounding, tyre-smoking motorsport world of spinning in the Cape Flats. Lester Kiewit speaks to actor Cantona James.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson ahead of clash against Sale Sharks

12 January 2024 8:50 AM

The DHL Stormers will be hosting Sale Sharks in their Investec Champions Cup clash at DHL Cape Town stadium this Saturday (13 January), with both teams heading into the game with a single win out of two apiece. Lester Kiewit speaks to coach John Dobson.

The Africa Report - 43m Africans are currently seeking a better life in Europe

12 January 2024 8:30 AM

Nigeria destroys more than $11 million in seized elephant tusks. This after destroying four tonnes of pangolin scales in October.

Fierce fighting in Sudan's twin capital of Omdurman, compounding displacement of 7,5 million people in the nine months of clashes between army and rapid support forces.

The World View - UK and US military strike Yemen’s Houthi Rebels

12 January 2024 8:23 AM

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to a series of tax charges - and Donald Trump's in court too.

And a huge ancient city has been found in the Amazon.   

German software giant SAP to pay billions in fines after copping to corruption in SA

12 January 2024 7:39 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Michael Marchant, head of investigations at Open Secrets about German based software company SAP, admitting to bribery and corruption in South Africa which will see them pay more than R4billion in fines.

What happened in Day One at the ICJ?

12 January 2024 7:25 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to journalist and broadcaster, Janet Anderson, who is at The Hague’s International Court of Justice where South Africa is arguing that Israel is committing genocide on the people of Palestine. She provides some insight into the events of day one of the two-day proceedings.

Lester speaks to digital content creator about the 9-month ship cruise

12 January 2024 7:04 AM

Digital content creator Amike Oosthuizen has embarked on a journey of a lifetime The Ultimate World Cruise or dubbed 9 -month cruise left Miami, Florida, on 10 December 2023. Over the next nine months, travellers will visit 65 countries and dock at 150 ports. Lester Kiewit speaks to Amike Oosthuizen.

Stolen horses suffer with illegal racing on the rise in Kimberley

12 January 2024 7:00 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Sherike van der Merwe, a farm vet in the Kimberley area, where illegal horse racing has been on the rise. Horses are stolen to be ridden in these races which often sees them abused.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Scarra Ntubeni about reaching milestones

11 January 2024 9:22 AM

Brok Harris recently clocked up his 400th professional game of rugby while Scarra reached his 100th cap for the Stormers. Scarra joins Lester Kiewit in studio to talk about his wonderful long run, with hopefully many more games still to come. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging economies Focus on India: Diplomatic spat with Maldives

11 January 2024 8:36 AM

A temple to the god Ramnin Ayodhya and political implications.

Right to life includes convicts right to procreate.

