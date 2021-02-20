Profile on Kelly Khumalo

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:35
The importance of past pupil associations
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Feryal Domingo, Inyathelo Operations Director
Chulumanco Macwingane - Rugby Journalist at ...
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Managing your boss: as important as managing your employees
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Anja van Beek - Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach
Today at 11:05
Municipal Service Delivery-Informal settlements still cut off from water supply since january in Khayalitsha
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 11:32
Cape Town Set to become one of the world's top Sea Swimming Destinations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eddy Cassar - Publicist at Eddy Cassar Promotions
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- the importance of hydration
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Craig Mamitele, Urologist
Today at 12:07
Parly budget office briefing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:10
Vaccine roll out check-in: MEC to Tygerberg Hospital
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
QLFS Numbers released
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Risenga Maluleke - Statistician General at Statistics South Africa
Today at 12:23
Budget 2021 preview: Cosatu weighs in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 12:27
Budget 2021 preview: South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) comments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Today at 12:37
Class of 2020 Matric results - Naptosa responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:40
Kraaifontein parents shut down Masibambane & Bloekombos secondary schools
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Entrepreneur turns pineapple leaves into reusable sanitaryware
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Candy Androliakos
Today at 13:33
Travel with Kiff Kombi Tours
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Drew Campbell
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - How to apply for a supplementary exam
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Willing
Today at 18:09
TymeBank announcement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:13
Bidcorp CFO, David Cleasby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - intersectional strategist, creative problem-solver and CEO at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - why young investors should buy individual stocks (not funds)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 20:10
Legal Feature: NOT ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND… WILLS
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Moremadi Mabule - Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
[VIDEOS] Why NSRI implores public to stay off Bos 400 shipwreck near Llandudno Videos have been posted of people swimming to the shipwreck, boarding the vessel and diving off, and some have needed rescuing. 23 February 2021 10:36 AM
SAAPA: Tax on booze and smokes must be called health tax - and govt must hike it Policy group SAAPA SA has called on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to significantly increase the excise tax on alcohol when he outl... 23 February 2021 10:26 AM
We were holding our breath, but results better than anticipated - Umalusi Umalusi head Prof Volmink says results were not expected to go up this year, and the results are credible. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
'It is a crisis' - 6 days with no water in Makhanda Gift of the Givers has been trying to assist. Founder and chair, Imtiaz Sooliman says it is a crisis that has entered its sixth da... 22 February 2021 3:11 PM
Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika discusses the results of the latest survey. 22 February 2021 1:02 PM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Liberty Two Degrees income plummets as South Africans shun its gigantic malls The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees. 22 February 2021 7:51 PM
South Africa – still beautiful as ever – is preparing for the return of tourism The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Sisa Ntshona, CEO at SA Tourism. 22 February 2021 7:36 PM
Should body corporates relax maximum occupancy rules? Sectional title specialist Marina Constas to weigh up the factors that need to be considered. 22 February 2021 11:53 AM
Help sandwich drive keep Lavender Hill kids' tummy's full Slices for Life has been helping feed children in the impoverished area of Lavender Hill in Cape Town since December. 22 February 2021 8:20 AM
I have a purpose to fulfill - Burn survivor Itu Sekhu shares her inspiring story Author and businesswoman Itumeleng Sekhu says she's using her life story to motivate others and encourage them to reach their full... 21 February 2021 10:06 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world's richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it's our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 1:19 PM
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship... 20 February 2021 12:21 PM
UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July Every adult in the UK will be offered a Covid-19 jab by the end of July as authorities ramp up the vaccination programme. 21
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus. 19 February 2021 5:48 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Profile on Kelly Khumalo

Profile on Kelly Khumalo

20 February 2021 9:34 AM

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


The Book Club: Author Robert Jones

21 February 2021 10:01 AM

Sara-Jayne caught up with US author Robert Jones to chat about his debut novel, The Prophets.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Movie Reviews with Gayle Edmunds

21 February 2021 9:46 AM

Gayle looks at ' I Care a Lot' on Netflix.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

21 February 2021 9:40 AM

Our UK Correspondent Gavin Grey gives us the latest from the UK and the EU.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

SPORT: Australian Open

21 February 2021 8:55 AM

Guest: Bruce Davidson  | Tennis analyst and promoter

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Talking Point: Recovering from an affair

21 February 2021 8:45 AM

Guest: Welmoet Bok | Clinical psychologist, divorce mediator, and therapist at Bok and Gillespie

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Obsessive- Compulsive Disorder

21 February 2021 8:14 AM

Guests
Dr. David Rosentein | Clinical psychologist
Maegan Jacobs who displays some of the behaviours associated with OCD

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

International Mother Language Day

21 February 2021 7:46 AM

Guest: Tessa Dowling | Senior Lecturer at the African Languages Section of the School of Languages at UCT.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Lead SA: Down with Dough

21 February 2021 7:04 AM

Guest: Lynne Rutherford | Founder at Down with Dough

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

21 February 2021 6:43 AM

Here's a guide to what we can do outdoors in and around the Western Cape today.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

A look at international news with Katie McDonald

21 February 2021 6:39 AM

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

SAAPA: Tax on booze and smokes must be called health tax - and govt must hike it

Local

[VIDEOS] Why NSRI implores public to stay off Bos 400 shipwreck near Llandudno

Local

Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers

Local

5% drop in matric pass rate not a disaster - Umalusi

23 February 2021 10:31 AM

Lesufi pleased with Gauteng matric 2020 pass rate

23 February 2021 9:55 AM

WATCH LIVE: Dipuo Peters continues giving evidence at Zondo Inquiry

23 February 2021 9:44 AM

