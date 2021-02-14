Wellness: What is a death doula?

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
Matriculates 2020 pass rate
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 05:46
Why the response to Ebola must be different this time
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jacqueline Weyer - Senior Medical Scientist at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Minister Creecy to scrap province's small scale fishing rights to bring fairness to process
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barbara Creecy
Today at 06:44
Tech Tuesday : Floatpays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simon Ward - CEO at Floatpays
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW Matric results released
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Volmink - Chairperson of Umalusi
Today at 07:20
NSRI appeals to public to stay off shipweck
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Cleeve Robertson - CEO at NSRI
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Don't call it a sin tax
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sue Goldstein - Board Member at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Class of 2020 matric results
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 10:08
City of Cape Towns Digital Nomads Visa programee proposal to national government
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Municipal Service Delivery-Informal settlements still cut off from water supply since january in Khayalitsha
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 11:32
Cape Town Set to become one of the world's top Sea Swimming Destinations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eddy Cassar - Publicist at Eddy Cassar Promotions
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:15
Vaccine roll out check-in: MEC to Tygerberg Hospital
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
Quarterly Labour Force Survey
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Budget comments from the South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Today at 12:45
Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
TymeBank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:13
Bidcorp CFO, David Cleasby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - intersectional strategist, creative problem-solver and CEO at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - why young investors should buy individual stocks (not funds)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 20:10
Legal Feature: NOT ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND… WILLS
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Moremadi Mabule - Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers The Western Cape's Class of 2020 has achieved a matric pass rate of 79.9%, which is a slight drop from the 82.3% pass rate obtaine... 22 February 2021 7:14 PM
WC vaccine rollout gains momentum as Health Dept breaches 1,000 daily jab target The Western Cape Health Department says the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is in full swing after health officials surpassed the daily t... 22 February 2021 6:24 PM
'Media and journalists need to be mindful of language when reporting on suicide' The South African and Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has emphasised the importance of responsible news reporting of suicide... 22 February 2021 4:54 PM
View all Local
'It is a crisis' - 6 days with no water in Makhanda Gift of the Givers has been trying to assist. Founder and chair, Imtiaz Sooliman says it is a crisis that has entered its sixth da... 22 February 2021 3:11 PM
Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika discusses the results of the latest survey. 22 February 2021 1:02 PM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
View all Politics
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Liberty Two Degrees income plummets as South Africans shun its gigantic malls The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees. 22 February 2021 7:51 PM
South Africa – still beautiful as ever – is preparing for the return of tourism The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sisa Ntshona, CEO at SA Tourism. 22 February 2021 7:36 PM
View all Business
Should body corporates relax maximum occupancy rules? Sectional title specialist Marina Constas to weigh up the factors that need to be considered. 22 February 2021 11:53 AM
Help sandwich drive keep Lavender Hill kids' tummy's full Slices for Life has been helping feed children in the impoverished area of Lavender Hill in Cape Town since December. 22 February 2021 8:20 AM
I have a purpose to fulfill - Burn survivor Itu Sekhu shares her inspiring story Author and businesswoman Itumeleng Sekhu says she's using her life story to motivate others and encourage them to reach their full... 21 February 2021 10:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 1:19 PM
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship... 20 February 2021 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July Every adult in the UK will be offered a Covid-19 jab by the end of July as authorities ramp up the vaccination programme. 21 February 2021 12:54 PM
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus. 19 February 2021 5:48 PM
View all World
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Wellness: What is a death doula?

Wellness: What is a death doula?

14 February 2021 8:12 AM

A death doula, or death midwife, is a person whose work focusses on supporting the dying and their families as they navigate the final stages of life.  The Founder at Pure Vision Yoga, Abedah  Musengi, who is a death doula,  joins Sara-Jayne to chat about the work she does.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

The Book Club: Author Robert Jones

21 February 2021 10:01 AM

Sara-Jayne caught up with US author Robert Jones to chat about his debut novel, The Prophets.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Movie Reviews with Gayle Edmunds

21 February 2021 9:46 AM

Gayle looks at ' I Care a Lot' on Netflix.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

21 February 2021 9:40 AM

Our UK Correspondent Gavin Grey gives us the latest from the UK and the EU.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SPORT: Australian Open

21 February 2021 8:55 AM

Guest: Bruce Davidson  | Tennis analyst and promoter

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point: Recovering from an affair

21 February 2021 8:45 AM

Guest: Welmoet Bok | Clinical psychologist, divorce mediator, and therapist at Bok and Gillespie

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Obsessive- Compulsive Disorder

21 February 2021 8:14 AM

Guests
Dr. David Rosentein | Clinical psychologist
Maegan Jacobs who displays some of the behaviours associated with OCD

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International Mother Language Day

21 February 2021 7:46 AM

Guest: Tessa Dowling | Senior Lecturer at the African Languages Section of the School of Languages at UCT.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA: Down with Dough

21 February 2021 7:04 AM

Guest: Lynne Rutherford | Founder at Down with Dough

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

21 February 2021 6:43 AM

Here's a guide to what we can do outdoors in and around the Western Cape today.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at international news with Katie McDonald

21 February 2021 6:39 AM

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Liberty Two Degrees income plummets as South Africans shun its gigantic malls

Business

A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation

Business

EWN Highlights

Nasa releases first audio from Mars, video of landing

23 February 2021 5:21 AM

Rumours and racist legacies colour UK's COVID jab drive

22 February 2021 7:55 PM

Ramaphosa sends condolences to Diko following death of her husband

22 February 2021 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA