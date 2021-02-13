Getting the most out of Tax Free Savings Accounts

Today at 05:46 Why the response to Ebola must be different this time Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Jacqueline Weyer - Senior Medical Scientist at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Minister Creecy to scrap province's small scale fishing rights to bring fairness to process Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Barbara Creecy

Today at 06:44 Tech Tuesday : Floatpays Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Simon Ward - CEO at Floatpays

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW Matric results released Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

John Volmink - Chairperson of Umalusi

Today at 07:20 NSRI appeals to public to stay off shipweck Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Dr Cleeve Robertson - CEO at NSRI

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Don't call it a sin tax Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Dr Sue Goldstein - Board Member at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 09:50 Class of 2020 matric results Today with Kieno Kammies

Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government

Today at 10:08 City of Cape Towns Digital Nomads Visa programee proposal to national government Today with Kieno Kammies

Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town

Today at 11:05 Municipal Service Delivery-Informal settlements still cut off from water supply since january in Khayalitsha Today with Kieno Kammies

Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue

Today at 11:32 Cape Town Set to become one of the world's top Sea Swimming Destinations Today with Kieno Kammies

Eddy Cassar - Publicist at Eddy Cassar Promotions

Today at 11:45 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 12:15 Vaccine roll out check-in: MEC to Tygerberg Hospital The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:23 Quarterly Labour Force Survey The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:27 Budget comments from the South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)

Today at 12:45 Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

JJ Cornish

Today at 18:09 TymeBank The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank

Today at 18:13 Bidcorp CFO, David Cleasby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Sizakele Marutlulle - intersectional strategist, creative problem-solver and CEO at Marutlulle and Co

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

Today at 19:33 ZOOM: Investment School - why young investors should buy individual stocks (not funds) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin

Today at 20:10 Legal Feature: NOT ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND… WILLS The Aubrey Masango Show

Moremadi Mabule - Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust

