The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
MEC releases Nyanga sinkhole report: Theft of sand filling led to tragedy Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela released the findings of a technical report into the Nyanga sink... 25 February 2021 6:58 PM
'I created the NPO Eyes2Eyes after a CapeTalk interview helped save my eyesight' Amanda Seccombe started going blind in December 2018. She says an interview that aired on CapeTalk quite literally saved her eyesi... 25 February 2021 5:25 PM
The good, the bad and the ugly of the Expropriation Bill There are just three days left for members of the public to have their say on the Expropriation Bill. 25 February 2021 5:12 PM
View all Local
'Expropriation Bill attempting to bring laws in line with Constitution' Section 25 property rights in the Constitution existed for years before the current bill says property law expert Prof Boggenpoel. 25 February 2021 12:17 PM
eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism' #eNCA was trending on Twitter on Thursday, with some accusing the reporter and broadcaster of racism and unconscious bias. 25 February 2021 11:35 AM
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
View all Politics
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth' Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore. 25 February 2021 7:27 PM
View all Business
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 24 February 2021 3:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
View all Sport
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha. 25 February 2021 12:42 PM
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
View all Entertainment
China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case The ruling was made in line with a new 'civil code' seeking to allow stay-at-home-parents compensation in the event of a divorce. 25 February 2021 3:35 PM
EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Na... 25 February 2021 1:10 PM
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago. 24 February 2021 9:24 AM
View all World
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

16 January 2021 6:46 AM

Jeff speaks to Emily Eaton of Go Dive.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

The Book Club: Author Robert Jones

21 February 2021 10:01 AM

Sara-Jayne caught up with US author Robert Jones to chat about his debut novel, The Prophets.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Movie Reviews with Gayle Edmunds

21 February 2021 9:46 AM

Gayle looks at ' I Care a Lot' on Netflix.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

21 February 2021 9:40 AM

Our UK Correspondent Gavin Grey gives us the latest from the UK and the EU.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SPORT: Australian Open

21 February 2021 8:55 AM

Guest: Bruce Davidson  | Tennis analyst and promoter

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point: Recovering from an affair

21 February 2021 8:45 AM

Guest: Welmoet Bok | Clinical psychologist, divorce mediator, and therapist at Bok and Gillespie

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Obsessive- Compulsive Disorder

21 February 2021 8:14 AM

Guests
Dr. David Rosentein | Clinical psychologist
Maegan Jacobs who displays some of the behaviours associated with OCD

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International Mother Language Day

21 February 2021 7:46 AM

Guest: Tessa Dowling | Senior Lecturer at the African Languages Section of the School of Languages at UCT.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA: Down with Dough

21 February 2021 7:04 AM

Guest: Lynne Rutherford | Founder at Down with Dough

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

21 February 2021 6:43 AM

Here's a guide to what we can do outdoors in and around the Western Cape today.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at international news with Katie McDonald

21 February 2021 6:39 AM

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism'

Politics Local

[VIDEO] Novel or nasty? Woman improvises, using G-string as mask in supermarket

Local

'I kept going and focused on my goals' - Bonteheuwel teen on acing her matric

China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case

World

[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Stats SA: Over 70% of black children live without their biological dads at home

25 February 2021 8:27 PM

Boko Haram claims deadly rocket attack on Nigerian city

25 February 2021 8:26 PM

Liquidator: Prasa may get 'something' from R2.6bn it paid Swifambo for trains

25 February 2021 7:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA