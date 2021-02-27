My Amazing Life: Shannon Caswell

Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park, was just 13 years old when he first took heroin - let that sink in for a moment. 13 years old, and for the next 13 years, his life became a downward spiral into gangsterism and drug addiction which would ultimately leave him homeless and begging on the streets.
Rising star Langa Mavuso released his much-anticipated self-titled album last year to the delight of many fans. Sara-Jayne caught with him.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
1) Siphokazi Jonas
2) Rachel Kolisi
Sara-Jayne speaks to the Spokesperson of Cape Winelands District Municipality, Jo-Ann Otto to find out more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Marthinus Conradie | Critical Race TheoristLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Megan Hunter | Kindness ambassador and employee of Rare Diseases SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff catches up with Johann van Coller who will be walking to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Breakers Brunch - Radisson Blue Hotel at the Waterfront
Next up if you're a fan of thrifting, why not get down to the Novalis OUTDOOR Thrift Fest at The Novalis Ubuntu Institute in Wynberg
Madagascar is showing tonight at the Galileo Drive-In at The Cape Academy in Constantia