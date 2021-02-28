International news with Katie McDonald

Today at 04:45 FITNESS: How safe are gyms Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM

Today at 04:50 PROPERTY: Lots of properties are vacant in SA Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Rowan Alexander - Director at Alexander Swart Property

Today at 05:10 Progress on the Vaccine Rollout Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.

Today at 05:46 Update on the Jonkershoek fire Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Jo-Anne Otto - Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District at Western Cape Health department

Today at 06:12 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Courses that you can do without a Martic Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Eloise Nolte - MD for College SA

Today at 06:44 Moolah Monday : Let's talk Bitcoin (AGAIN!) Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Imran Lorgat - at Actuary

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: SA moves to Level One Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

Today at 07:20 Officers murdered for their firearms Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Fixing local government has to happen from within Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof David Everatt - Professor of Urban Governance at Wits

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

Today at 08:40 [POWERSPOT] Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 10:08 BBC Outlook Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:33 Business Insider with Helena Wasserman Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Helena Wasserman

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

Today at 11:32 Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alistair Fairweather

