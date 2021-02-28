V&A Waterfront Partners with Ocean-i Sustainable Furniture

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:45
FITNESS: How safe are gyms
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 04:50
PROPERTY: Lots of properties are vacant in SA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rowan Alexander - Director at Alexander Swart Property
Today at 05:10
Progress on the Vaccine Rollout
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.
Today at 05:46
Update on the Jonkershoek fire
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jo-Anne Otto - Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District at Western Cape Health department
Today at 06:12
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Courses that you can do without a Martic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eloise Nolte - MD for College SA
Today at 06:44
Moolah Monday : Let's talk Bitcoin (AGAIN!)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Imran Lorgat - at Actuary
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SA moves to Level One
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 07:20
Officers murdered for their firearms
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Fixing local government has to happen from within
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof David Everatt - Professor of Urban Governance at Wits
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 08:40
[POWERSPOT]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Monday's
Today with Kieno Kammies
