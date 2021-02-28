Talking Point: Do accents matter?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
FITNESS: How safe are gyms
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 04:50
PROPERTY: Lots of properties are vacant in SA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rowan Alexander - Director at Alexander Swart Property
Today at 05:10
Progress on the Vaccine Rollout
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.
Today at 05:46
Update on the Jonkershoek fire
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jo-Anne Otto - Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District at Western Cape Health department
Today at 06:12
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Courses that you can do without a Martic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eloise Nolte - MD for College SA
Today at 06:44
Moolah Monday : Let's talk Bitcoin (AGAIN!)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Imran Lorgat - at Actuary
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SA moves to Level One
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 07:20
Officers murdered for their firearms
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Fixing local government has to happen from within
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof David Everatt - Professor of Urban Governance at Wits
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 08:40
[POWERSPOT]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Monday's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest Local
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa announces move to Level 1 lockdown (28 Feb) The president informed South Africa that Alert Level 1 will be in force later on Sunday eve, once regulations are gazetted. 28 February 2021 4:49 PM
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day' 'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners. 28 February 2021 1:36 PM
Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday. 28 February 2021 12:09 PM
View all Local
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas. 27 February 2021 2:54 PM
Cancel or calling out racists? 'A difference between accountability and shaming Presenter Sara-Jayne speaks to race theorist Dr Marthinus Conradie about how to deal with racism in society. 27 February 2021 9:46 AM
View all Politics
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 February 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 27 February 2021 11:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and fem... 27 February 2021 11:29 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg. 27 February 2021 8:02 AM
View all Entertainment
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion

Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
Talking Point: Do accents matter?

Talking Point: Do accents matter?

28 February 2021 8:50 AM

Guests

1) Amber April | Co-host of The Brown Girl's podcast

2)  Tinashe Venge | Copywriter and Entertainment reporter 


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Book Club: The Big South African Hair Book

28 February 2021 10:15 AM

Guest: Author Janine Jellers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Movie review: The Little Things

28 February 2021 9:52 AM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds looks at Denzel Washington on The Little Things

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report Gavin Grey

28 February 2021 9:46 AM

Our UK Correspondent Gavin Grey gives us an update on what's happening in the UK and the Broader Europe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Khayelitsha Agripreneur restoring greenhouse of hope

28 February 2021 9:14 AM

Guest: Khayelitsha Farmer Ncumisa Mkabile

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local Author Joins the Marvel Universe

28 February 2021 9:01 AM

Guest: Award-winning novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness: Weight Loss Drugs

28 February 2021 8:23 AM

Guest: Dr. Khulile Singata | A Medical Doctor based here in Cape Town who has a particular interest in obesity, weight loss, and exercise.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

V&A Waterfront Partners with Ocean-i Sustainable Furniture

28 February 2021 7:43 AM

Guests
Ursula van Eck and + Santie Gouws | Co-founders of Ocean-i

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA: Earth Child Muizenberg

28 February 2021 7:10 AM

Guest: Janna Kretzmar | Founder and Director of Earth Child Project

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

28 February 2021 6:54 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa announces move to Level 1 lockdown (28 Feb)

Local

Jonkershoek fire still blazing in mostly inaccessible areas

Local

[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

Lifestyle Entertainment

FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa's national address on COVID-19 developments

28 February 2021 8:36 PM

LIVE BLOG: SA moves to level 1 lockdown

28 February 2021 7:36 PM

Total of 12,950 WC healthcare workers expected to be vaccinated by end of Sunday

28 February 2021 4:55 PM

