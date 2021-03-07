Mask wearing and deaf people in a pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
Criminals posing as electricity officials, warns City of Cape Town The City of Cape Town has urged residents to be aware of scammers posing as electricity officials to gain access to their homes. 6 March 2021 8:38 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
Ready for Zuma Part 2? Duduzane Zuma sends clear message of leadership intent The son of the former president appears to be continuing to indicate that he's eyeing the country's top job in 2024. 5 March 2021 11:51 AM
Zondo Commission lawyers and investigators have not been paid for 5 months 'Whether the money is actually there is a major question mark,' says News24's Karyn Maughan talking to John Maytham. 5 March 2021 11:39 AM
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating 'Coming 2 America' looks MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can't believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E... 6 March 2021 1:47 PM
Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 y... 6 March 2021 12:43 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 March 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 5 March 2021 5:35 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Mask wearing and deaf people in a pandemic

Mask wearing and deaf people in a pandemic

7 March 2021 7:17 AM

Guest: Jabaar Mohamed | Western Cape Provincial Director  at Deaf Federation of South Africa


Rollerskating making its comeback

7 March 2021 9:12 AM

Guest: Guy Bubb | Founder at Rollercade Cape Town

SPORT: PSL Season - Cape Town City

7 March 2021 8:59 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

Talking point: Time to decriminalise sex work in SA?

7 March 2021 8:54 AM

Guests

1)  Katlego  Rasebitse | Media Liaison at Sisonke National Sex Workers Movement

 2) Nozizwe Madlala-Routledge | Co-founder at Embrace Dignity

Wellness: World Obesity Day

7 March 2021 8:20 AM

Guest: Dr. Khulile Singata otherwise known as the Street Doctor

LeadSA: Tom Ro Haven

7 March 2021 7:13 AM

Guest: Gill McCulloch |   Founder at Tom Ro Haven

Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

7 March 2021 6:38 AM

Jeff offers a guide into what's happening in the Mother City outdoors.

Music with Ramelo

6 March 2021 10:11 AM

Guest: Singer, songwriter, and award-winning actress Ramelo 

Profile on Nomzamo Mbatha

6 March 2021 9:40 AM
MaXhosa Africa designs in the Coming To America sequel

6 March 2021 9:25 AM

Guest: Laduma Ngxokolo  | Founder and Designer at Maxhosa

[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America'

Entertainment Local

SAPS diving team joins hunt for escaped crocodiles in nighttime operation

Local

Criminals posing as electricity officials, warns City of Cape Town

Local

CT residents warned to beware of criminals posing as electricity officials

7 March 2021 8:15 AM

Joburg Water gives reasons why some areas don’t have water

7 March 2021 7:54 AM

Parliament outlines voluntary early retirement for employees

7 March 2021 7:29 AM

