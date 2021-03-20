My Amazing Life: Alwyn Uys

Guest: Alwyn Uys | Professional Ultra Para-Athlete
Jeff speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness paragliding festival.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Online charity book sale by the Lotus Book Store and Blog
Makers Landing
Zabalala Theatre Festival
Amy spoke to the Author of She Down There Lynton Burger.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Name of the movie: Chaos WalkingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Italy goes back into lockdown tomorrow (Monday) as European cases surge.
Meanwhile, France has eased restrictions on travel to and from seven countries outside the EU, including the UK.
A total of 3.2 million households in the UK have acquired a pet since the start of the pandemic.
Guest: Fatima Ahmed | Founder at The Popping CreaseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Josh Ramsay | Digital Parenting ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
1) Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
2) Richard Mamabolo | Spokesperson at Popcru
Guest: Dr. Dale Rae | Director of Sleep Science at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST