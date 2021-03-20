Doctor's Surgery: Deep Vein Thrombosis

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:45
SA gaming explodes despite high cost of data
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Edwards
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Maternal health and pregnancy complications
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Meshack Mbokota - Specialist Gynecologist and Obstetrician
Today at 11:05
Ryan Stramrood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Stramrood
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission- Garlic & Ginger Report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:07
SAPS internal corruption probe arrests 72nd suspect
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham
Today at 12:10
Maritime crisis: Suez Canal blocked
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anneke Whelan - Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Today at 12:15
Would Cape Town Port be ready for maritime diversion
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:23
Lions tour back on
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Alexander - President at SARU
Today at 12:27
MSF describes scenes in Cabo Del Gado
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Whittall,Doctors Without Borders Director of Analysis
Today at 12:37
Extreme flooding in Australia - Disaster Relief Australia responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anastasia Bougesis - Chief Development Officer at Disaster Relief Australia
Today at 12:40
SA now the market of Afghan-made meth
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jason Eligh - Senior expert at Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GITOC)
Today at 12:45
Covid brings unlikely peace in Kensington
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brian Williams
Today at 12:52
The dangers of social media financial advice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomi Bodlani - Head of strategic markets at Allan Gray
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Telco index - MTN comes out tops as best network while Rain gets left in the gutter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Ray - CEO at BrandsEye SA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - how we still fall for old scam
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
SA says bye bye to The Bold and the Beautiful as Eva Channel pulls out of DStv It's just over a month since the 8000th episode of Bold and the Beautiful was flighted on Eva DSTV channel 141. 24 March 2021 6:57 AM
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.... 23 March 2021 8:00 PM
View all Local
[VIDEO] 'Political pageantry and antagonism' as Mpofu tells lawyer to shut-up News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the Zondo Commission is against the clock and little was achieved on Tuesday. 24 March 2021 8:20 AM
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas. 23 March 2021 6:59 PM
[CAPE TOWN PROTESTS] R300 closures open except areas awaiting debris clear-up City of Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman gives an update on road closures on the N2 after Tuesday's protests. 23 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all Politics
[BREAKING NEWS] Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work. 24 March 2021 10:36 AM
Old Mutual paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, 1.5 times the norm Despite a total loss of R5.72 billion, Old Mutual has declared a final dividend. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson. 23 March 2021 7:38 PM
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance). 23 March 2021 11:40 AM
View all Business
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes. 23 March 2021 12:27 PM
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now "The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!" 23 March 2021 10:24 AM
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs. 21 March 2021 2:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
View all Sport
SA says bye bye to The Bold and the Beautiful as Eva Channel pulls out of DStv It's just over a month since the 8000th episode of Bold and the Beautiful was flighted on Eva DSTV channel 141. 24 March 2021 6:57 AM
Artscape Theatre backs protest over arts funding as it celebrates 50 years Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux says the theatre supports Cape Town artists and performers who were due to protest outside the buildi... 23 March 2021 3:36 PM
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot "Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired." 24 March 2021 9:20 AM
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes. 23 March 2021 12:27 PM
World View - Lockdown imposed as fresh Covid-19 outbreaks hit parts of Europe It's back to square one for parts of Europe as partial lockdowns have been imposed in parts of France and Poland. 22 March 2021 12:39 PM
View all World
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance). 23 March 2021 11:40 AM
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now "The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!" 23 March 2021 10:24 AM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
Doctor's Surgery: Deep Vein Thrombosis

Doctor's Surgery: Deep Vein Thrombosis

20 March 2021 7:45 AM

Guest: Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

21 March 2021 10:09 AM

Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, reviews...The Mauritanian.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report Gavin Grey

21 March 2021 9:27 AM

France and Poland have reintroduced partial lockdowns as both countries battle a sharp rise in Covid infections in recent weeks.
Milestone reached. The UK has vaccinated half of all adults. 
However.....a senior government scientific adviser has warned summer holidays overseas are "extremely unlikely" because of the risk of travellers bringing coronavirus variants back to the UK. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jade Campbell on his new project

21 March 2021 9:21 AM

Guest: Jade Campbell | South Africa's first Plus-Size Male Model & Designer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Soweto Derby: Chief vs Pirates

21 March 2021 9:15 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC seeing an increase in human rights violations

21 March 2021 9:07 AM

Guest: Andre Gaum | Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness: What is haemophilia?

21 March 2021 8:17 AM

Guest: Bradley Rayner | Chairperson at South African Haemophilia Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Manelisi's Urban Farm

21 March 2021 7:46 AM

Guest: Manelisi Makupata | The farmer-in-chief at Manelisi's Urban Farm 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LeadSA: Milk Matters

21 March 2021 7:13 AM

Guest: Jenny Wright | Spokesperson  at Milk Matters

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

21 March 2021 6:48 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with Katie McDonald

21 March 2021 6:40 AM

Extreme rain wreaks havoc on areas of New South Wales
Human Rights Watch releases a report condemning compulsory dress codes for women and girls in Indonesia. 
Stage 1b Covid vaccine rollout to begin tomorrow in Australia. 
Singapore startup uses maggots to produce valuable biomaterials

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] 'Political pageantry and antagonism' as Mpofu tells lawyer to shut-up

Politics

Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot

World Opinion

[BREAKING NEWS] Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos

Business

EWN Highlights

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ - Nzimande likens student protests to soapie

24 March 2021 9:54 AM

Zulu royal family & late King Zwelithini’s lawyers to meet over successor

24 March 2021 9:43 AM

Women empowerment: Swartland farmer on a mission to inspire other females

24 March 2021 9:00 AM

