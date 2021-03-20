Doctor's Surgery: Deep Vein Thrombosis

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:45
SA gaming explodes despite high cost of data
Today with Kieno Kammies
James Edwards
James Edwards
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Maternal health and pregnancy complications
The Clement Manyathela Show
Dr Meshack Mbokota - Specialist Gynecologist and Obstetrician
Dr Meshack Mbokota - Specialist Gynecologist and Obstetrician
Today at 11:05
Ryan Stramrood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Ryan Stramrood
Ryan Stramrood
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission- Garlic & Ginger Report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:07
SAPS internal corruption probe arrests 72nd suspect
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Gareth Newham
Gareth Newham
Today at 12:10
Maritime crisis: Suez Canal blocked
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Anneke Whelan - Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Anneke Whelan - Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Today at 12:15
Would Cape Town Port be ready for maritime diversion
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:23
Lions tour back on
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Mark Alexander - President at SARU
Mark Alexander - President at SARU
Today at 12:27
MSF describes scenes in Cabo Del Gado
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Jonathan Whittall,Doctors Without Borders Director of Analysis
Jonathan Whittall,Doctors Without Borders Director of Analysis
Today at 12:37
Extreme flooding in Australia - Disaster Relief Australia responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Anastasia Bougesis - Chief Development Officer at Disaster Relief Australia
Anastasia Bougesis - Chief Development Officer at Disaster Relief Australia
Today at 12:40
SA now the market of Afghan-made meth
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Jason Eligh - Senior expert at Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GITOC)
Jason Eligh - Senior expert at Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GITOC)
Today at 12:45
Covid brings unlikely peace in Kensington
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Brian Williams
Brian Williams
Today at 12:52
The dangers of social media financial advice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nomi Bodlani - Head of strategic markets at Allan Gray
Nomi Bodlani - Head of strategic markets at Allan Gray
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Telco index - MTN comes out tops as best network while Rain gets left in the gutter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nic Ray - CEO at BrandsEye SA
Nic Ray - CEO at BrandsEye SA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - how we still fall for old scam
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler
