Wellness: Mental health in children

Guest: Dr. David Rosenstein | Clinical psychologist
We caught up with Keaton Carelse who is one half of the genre-fluid band, New Hero.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Siv Ngesi is an actor, comedian and motivational speaker.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Matthew van As | Festival Director at Cape Town PrideLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Fahiem Stellenboom | Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre Centre
Marlene Le Roux | CEO at Artscape
Guest: Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alwyn Uys | Professional Ultra Para-AthleteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness paragliding festival.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Online charity book sale by the Lotus Book Store and Blog
Makers Landing
Zabalala Theatre Festival
Amy spoke to the Author of She Down There Lynton Burger.LISTEN TO PODCAST