The UK Report Gavin Grey

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City. 20 March 2021 10:39 AM
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown "She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 19 March 2021 2:03 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help. 20 March 2021 10:29 AM
What is Deep Vein Thrombosis and is it more than just a blood clot? On Doctor's Surgery Dr Charl van Loggerenberg explains how blood clots forms inside a vein in your body its serious consequences. 20 March 2021 9:43 AM
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections "We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now." 19 March 2021 1:03 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why? "It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready." 19 March 2021 10:10 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
The UK Report Gavin Grey

The UK Report Gavin Grey

21 March 2021 9:27 AM

France and Poland have reintroduced partial lockdowns as both countries battle a sharp rise in Covid infections in recent weeks.
Milestone reached. The UK has vaccinated half of all adults. 
However.....a senior government scientific adviser has warned summer holidays overseas are "extremely unlikely" because of the risk of travellers bringing coronavirus variants back to the UK. 


The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

21 March 2021 10:09 AM

Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, reviews...The Mauritanian.

Jade Campbell on his new project

21 March 2021 9:21 AM

Guest: Jade Campbell | South Africa's first Plus-Size Male Model & Designer

Soweto Derby: Chief vs Pirates

21 March 2021 9:15 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

SAHRC seeing an increase in human rights violations

21 March 2021 9:07 AM

Guest: Andre Gaum | Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

Wellness: What is haemophilia?

21 March 2021 8:17 AM

Guest: Bradley Rayner | Chairperson at South African Haemophilia Foundation

Manelisi's Urban Farm

21 March 2021 7:46 AM

Guest: Manelisi Makupata | The farmer-in-chief at Manelisi's Urban Farm 

LeadSA: Milk Matters

21 March 2021 7:13 AM

Guest: Jenny Wright | Spokesperson  at Milk Matters

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

21 March 2021 6:48 AM
International news with Katie McDonald

21 March 2021 6:40 AM

Extreme rain wreaks havoc on areas of New South Wales
Human Rights Watch releases a report condemning compulsory dress codes for women and girls in Indonesia. 
Stage 1b Covid vaccine rollout to begin tomorrow in Australia. 
Singapore startup uses maggots to produce valuable biomaterials

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

Local Sport Lifestyle

3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town

Local Entertainment Lifestyle

School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed

Local

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers virtual Human Right Day address

21 March 2021 11:36 AM

Internet blackout as Congo-Brazzaville votes, with Sassou Nguesso set to win

21 March 2021 11:31 AM

SAA business rescue expected to be completed by end of March

21 March 2021 11:07 AM

