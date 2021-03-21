The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, reviews...The Mauritanian.
France and Poland have reintroduced partial lockdowns as both countries battle a sharp rise in Covid infections in recent weeks.
Milestone reached. The UK has vaccinated half of all adults.
However.....a senior government scientific adviser has warned summer holidays overseas are "extremely unlikely" because of the risk of travellers bringing coronavirus variants back to the UK.
Guest: Jade Campbell | South Africa's first Plus-Size Male Model & DesignerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer LadumaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andre Gaum | Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bradley Rayner | Chairperson at South African Haemophilia FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Manelisi Makupata | The farmer-in-chief at Manelisi's Urban FarmLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jenny Wright | Spokesperson at Milk MattersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Extreme rain wreaks havoc on areas of New South Wales
Human Rights Watch releases a report condemning compulsory dress codes for women and girls in Indonesia.
Stage 1b Covid vaccine rollout to begin tomorrow in Australia.
Singapore startup uses maggots to produce valuable biomaterials