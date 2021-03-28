The Outdoor Report

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Silvermine Dam remains closed after body of missing hiker discovered The body of a missing man was found floating in the Silvermine Dam on Saturday morning. 28 March 2021 9:19 AM
Cape Town man raises almost R25k for cancer association after taking on 3 peaks Former goalkeeper Stefan van Neel successfully completed the 3 Peaks Challenge on Saturday and raised funds for CANSA. 28 March 2021 8:47 AM
Local birders asked to look out for ringed Cape cormorants after Sanccob release Local birding communities and the general public have been urged to keep an eye out for ringed Cape cormorants along the Western C... 28 March 2021 7:52 AM
I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland Political analyst says Zuma has run out of legal runway, his only option, in his mind is to create a political crisis. 26 March 2021 6:51 PM
National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane says restrictions are not the solution, but tighter curfews show better results 26 March 2021 4:50 PM
'Ramaphosa must act now and deliver a serious blow, I think he knows that' Prof Ndletyana says it is concerning that violent confrontation might occur by Zuma supporters but the rule of law will be upheld. 26 March 2021 4:33 PM
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
Europe threatens the United Kingdom with Covid-19 vaccine export ban "We want to protect our own people," says Angela Merkel. "It's time to end the EU’s naivety," concurs Emmanuel Macron. 26 March 2021 12:42 PM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Kalk Bay baker helps take bun out the oven as baby born on backseat of car Ohana Cafe's baker Sam van Staden stepped into the breach when a woman went into labour in her car outside the cafe. 26 March 2021 1:29 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh. 25 March 2021 10:31 AM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks There are fears that several South Africans may have been killed in a rebel attack in northern Mozambique. 28 March 2021 10:35 AM
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
The Outdoor Report

The Outdoor Report

28 March 2021 7:17 AM

Guest: Jeff Ayliffe


Movie review: The Father

28 March 2021 9:52 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds

The UK Report

28 March 2021 9:44 AM

Guest: Gavin Grey

The cost of healthy eating

28 March 2021 9:04 AM

Guest: Dr Khulile Singata

Tri-Nations netball

28 March 2021 8:55 AM

Guest:  Dumisani Chauke, Assistant of SA Netball team

Talking Point: Renewable energy and IPPs

28 March 2021 8:41 AM

Guest: Alex Lenferna | Secretary at Climate Justice Coalition and Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.

Wellness: Dealing with grief

28 March 2021 8:06 AM

Guest: Dr Imtiaz Hoosen | Senior Lecturer - Department of Psychiatry at University of Cape Town

World Optometry Week

28 March 2021 7:41 AM

Guest: Faizel Royker | Member at South African Optometric Association

LeadSA: Isango Elihle

28 March 2021 7:20 AM

Guest: Shumirai John | Board member at Isango Elihle

International News

28 March 2021 6:58 AM

Guest: Katie McDonald

