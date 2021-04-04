Vice-captain of SA men's hockey team

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:10
"SA's obsession with race"
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ralph Mathekga
Today at 08:40
Pink ODI - Proteas v Pakistan
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Fatima Ahmed - Founder at The Popping Crease
Today at 08:50
Swimmer to raise funds for SA Bone Marrow Registry
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Christine Roos
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:45
Should we skip the elections?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Latest Local
CapeTalk is temporarily off-air, but you can stream live or tune in via the app CapeTalk is off-air after the station's transmitter site was burgled overnight. Listeners can still tune via on DSTV, on the CapeT... 4 April 2021 7:53 AM
South Africans chip in to help cover Dr Sindi van Zyl's hospital bill South Africans are pitching in to help raise the R2 million needed to cover Dr. Sindi Van Zyl's hospital bill as she battles with... 3 April 2021 9:30 AM
Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist HIV activist and public speaker Cindy Pivacic says HIV-positive people still face a great deal of discrimination and lack of psych... 3 April 2021 8:20 AM
It may be prudent to delay local government elections by 6 to 8 months - analyst Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir explains why the IEC should consider postponing the local government elections. 1 April 2021 5:06 PM
IEC implements Political Party Funding Act forcing parties to disclose donations The Political Party Funding Act, which compels political parties to declare donations of R100 000 and above, has come into effect. 1 April 2021 2:52 PM
[PHOTO] 6000 informal structures now estimated on Tygerberg Raceway More than 56 informal settlements emerged just in the past year alone says Mayco member for Informal Settlements Malusi Booi. 1 April 2021 11:08 AM
Massive fuel price hike announced for April The dramatic price fluctuation is attributable to a variety of events including the Ever Given cargo vessel that got stuck in the... 2 April 2021 8:23 AM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers. 1 April 2021 7:23 PM
Families of varying income levels surrendering their pets - TEARS Animal Rescue TEARS Animal Rescue says a range of different households has been forced to surrender their furry family members due to the effect... 3 April 2021 10:42 AM
New way forward for obesity treatment A new medication could give people with obesity the way to match their will 1 April 2021 4:52 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming' The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury. 1 April 2021 2:44 PM
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you' Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa. 1 April 2021 11:27 AM
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes "You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster. 1 April 2021 9:11 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Vice-captain of SA men's hockey team

Vice-captain of SA men's hockey team

4 April 2021 7:46 AM

Guest: Keenan Horne


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Wellness: Men's health

4 April 2021 8:12 AM

Guest: Garron Gsell | Country Manager at Movember Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LeadSA: Pauline Podbrey Foundation

4 April 2021 7:17 AM

Guest: Nceba Matiwane | Manager and founder at Pauline Prodbrey

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

4 April 2021 6:46 AM

Jeff Ayliffe guides us into the outdoor life in Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with Katie McDonald

4 April 2021 6:42 AM

Australia behind on vaccination rollout … can the Federal Government work with the States to speed things up?
Myanmar Update: protests and killings by security forces continue
 Anger at double standards as more celebrities jet into Australia
Flight attendant sentenced to a jail term in Vietnam for spreading Covid 
Another April Fools day passes and it’s a struggle to find the best jokes... 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Animal adoption during lockdown

3 April 2021 10:10 AM

Guest: Katie Butler | Kennel Coordinator at TEARS Animal Rescue

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile: Tyson Ngobeni

3 April 2021 9:49 AM

Guest: Tyson Ngubeni | Comedia/Writer/Actor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WhatsApp vs GovChat

3 April 2021 8:46 AM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness: Superfoods

3 April 2021 8:14 AM

Guest: Dietician Nathalie Mat

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My Amazing Life: Cindy Pivacic

3 April 2021 7:53 AM

Guest: Cindy Pivacic | An HIV activist, motivational speaker, and author. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Germans protest in thousands against virus curbs

3 April 2021 6:58 PM

Taiwan mourns after deadliest train disaster in decades

3 April 2021 5:32 PM

Security analyst warns Mozambique insurgency a threat to southern Africa region

3 April 2021 5:17 PM

