Lead SA: Leon Jacobs Foundation

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Operations at 25 of City's sewage pump stations affected by theft and vandalism The vandalised pump stations are either not working or have to be run on borrowed or mobile pumps, says the City of Cape Town. 5 April 2021 11:40 AM
Going to the beach? Keep your eyes peeled for washed up turtle hatchlings The Two Oceans Aquarium is worried about the low number of hatchlings being rescued, possibly due to less people on W Cape beaches 5 April 2021 10:32 AM
[UPDATE] CapeTalk is back on-air after transmitter site in Klipheuwel robbed CapeTalk is back on-air at reduced power and signal distributor Sentech is monitoring the situation. 4 April 2021 7:53 AM
Mathekga: Obsession with race is not good, but we can't deny race issues either Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says while he agrees with Tony Leon's criticism of the ANC's "race obsession", he doesn't believe... 4 April 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] 'I was in no way anyone's experiment' - Maimane hits back at Tony Leon Mmusi Maimane has slammed former DA leader Tony Leon for calling him 'an experiment that went wrong'. 4 April 2021 11:29 AM
Melanie Verwoerd: One should never underestimate Ace Magashule Does the ANC SG have another ace up his sleeve? Political analyst Melanie Verwoerd says Magashule should not be underestimated. 4 April 2021 10:02 AM
Massive fuel price hike announced for April The dramatic price fluctuation is attributable to a variety of events including the Ever Given cargo vessel that got stuck in the... 2 April 2021 8:23 AM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers. 1 April 2021 7:23 PM
Families of varying income levels surrendering their pets - TEARS Animal Rescue TEARS Animal Rescue says a range of different households has been forced to surrender their furry family members due to the effect... 3 April 2021 10:42 AM
Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist HIV activist and public speaker Cindy Pivacic says HIV-positive people still face a great deal of discrimination and lack of psych... 3 April 2021 8:20 AM
New way forward for obesity treatment A new medication could give people with obesity the way to match their will 1 April 2021 4:52 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming' The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury. 1 April 2021 2:44 PM
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you' Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa. 1 April 2021 11:27 AM
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes "You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster. 1 April 2021 9:11 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Lead SA: Leon Jacobs Foundation

Lead SA: Leon Jacobs Foundation

5 April 2021 7:11 AM

Guest: Leon Jacobs | Founder at Leon Jacobs Foundation


Book club: Unf*ck yourself

5 April 2021 10:11 AM

Guest: Kagiso Msimango | Bestselling author and corporate leader

Movie review with Gayle Edmunds

5 April 2021 9:52 AM

Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds,  reviews Seaspiracy - a 2021 documentary film about the environmental impact of fishing directed by and starring Ali Tabrizi, a British filmmaker. 

The Africa Report

5 April 2021 9:46 AM

EWN Africa correspondent, JJ Cornish, keeping us up to date with what's happening around Africa.

Local skateboarder goes for another record

5 April 2021 9:20 AM

Guest: Pro Skateboarder | Jean-Marc Johannes 

Swirl: Quanita Adams

5 April 2021 8:43 AM

Guest: Award-winning actress Quanita Adams 

GovChat versus Facebook

5 April 2021 8:13 AM

Guest: Eldrid Jordaan | CEO of GovChat

Wellness: The world of fitness forever changed

5 April 2021 8:05 AM

Guest: Johno Meintjes | Founder at JEFF

Worries about the lack of sea turtle hatchlings discovered so far

5 April 2021 7:49 AM
International News with Katie McDonald

5 April 2021 6:45 AM

Indonesia & Timor-Leste hit by flash floods and landslides.
New Zealand raises the minimum wage and increases tax for highest bracket.
Australian coastal city paying $10,000 to ‘innovative and accomplished’ entrepreneurs to move there.

Operations at 25 of City's sewage pump stations affected by theft and vandalism

Local

Melanie Verwoerd: One should never underestimate Ace Magashule

Politics

[WATCH] 'I was in no way anyone's experiment' - Maimane hits back at Tony Leon

Politics

UK to announce new international travel rules

5 April 2021 12:51 PM

Ipid report on cops who used water canon on WC Sassa applicants due

5 April 2021 12:35 PM

Gauteng traffic officials send warning to law breakers as congestion increases

5 April 2021 11:33 AM

