Doctor's Surgery: Diabetes

Today at 06:10
International news
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
LeadSA: Freeway ministries
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gregory Craig - Founder and Director at Freeway Ministries
Today at 07:10
Death of the physical office? Not yet
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Mandi Joubert - MBA Graduate at University of Stellenbosch Business School
Today at 07:40
Wellness: World Parkinson's Day
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Alison Richardson
Today at 08:10
Is the deployment of more cops enough?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 08:40
South Africa vs Pakistan
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Fatima Ahmed - Founder at The Popping Crease
Today at 08:50
The See project
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Zahira Asmal - Founder at The City
Today at 09:10
The UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:45
What happened to all the promises?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Latest Local
Meet Denzel Swarts, the sommelier and mentor who's inspiring Cape farm children Denzel Swarts is the founder of a leadership foundation called Son of the Soil which aims to inspire other farm children to dream... 10 April 2021 10:35 AM
Local director realises lifelong dream with release of his debut feature film Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his dream, and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry. 9 April 2021 7:16 PM
Medical aid members won't be given priority in the queue for Covid-19 jab The mass vaccination programme is expected to start in May following the arrival of 51 million jabs from various drug makers. 9 April 2021 5:32 PM
View all Local
ConCourt letter asking Zuma to propose sanction was an error: Eusebius McKaiser "The judiciary should be rendering Zuma ordinary rather than treating him as special", says political analyst and broadcaster Euse... 10 April 2021 11:11 AM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment. 8 April 2021 4:37 PM
View all Politics
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19 A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market. 8 April 2021 5:42 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack "It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde. 8 April 2021 9:22 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h' "If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets. 9 April 2021 12:58 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
View all Opinion

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Doctor's Surgery: Diabetes

Doctor's Surgery: Diabetes

10 April 2021 7:06 AM

Guest: Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare


Music with Marco Basson

10 April 2021 10:17 AM

Marco Basson first discovered his love for music at the age of seven and has been singing ever since. We caught up with him to learn more about him.

What's hot on the car scene

10 April 2021 9:08 AM

Guest: Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist

The challenges of growing up autistic

10 April 2021 8:55 AM

Guests
Kristin Bartlett |  at Autism Western Cape
Thando  Sebesho |  Mother of an 11-year-old autistic Lesedi.

Wellness: The function of bone marrow

10 April 2021 8:15 AM

Guest: Jane  Ward | Deputy Director  at South African Bone Marrow Registry

My Amazing Life: Denzel Swarts

10 April 2021 8:01 AM

Guest: Denzel Swarts | A brand ambassador for Simonsig and the founder of a leadership foundation called 'Son of the Soil' where the goal is to inspire other farm children to dream big.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

10 April 2021 6:55 AM

Jeff guides us into outdoor life in and around Mother City.

Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

10 April 2021 6:48 AM

A comedy Improv show by Cape Town comedians
Spier Light Art
Free yoga session at the foot of Table Mountain

Book club: Unf*ck yourself

5 April 2021 10:11 AM

Guest: Kagiso Msimango | Bestselling author and corporate leader

Movie review with Gayle Edmunds

5 April 2021 9:52 AM

Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds,  reviews Seaspiracy - a 2021 documentary film about the environmental impact of fishing directed by and starring Ali Tabrizi, a British filmmaker. 

ConCourt letter asking Zuma to propose sanction was an error: Eusebius McKaiser

Politics

[LISTEN] Leaked audio of Ramaphosa to Zuma: 'I see you as my leader'

'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Harry but no Meghan at pared-back funeral for Prince Philip

10 April 2021 7:40 PM

‘If comrade Chris was ever captured, he was captured by the ANC’- Ramaphosa

10 April 2021 7:12 PM

Maile visits Tshwane family whose home was unlawfully destroyed by Red Ants

10 April 2021 5:14 PM

