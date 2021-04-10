Music with Marco Basson

Marco Basson first discovered his love for music at the age of seven and has been singing ever since. We caught up with him to learn more about him.
Guest: Melinda Ferguson | Motoring JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Kristin Bartlett | at Autism Western Cape
Thando Sebesho | Mother of an 11-year-old autistic Lesedi.
Guest: Jane Ward | Deputy Director at South African Bone Marrow RegistryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Denzel Swarts | A brand ambassador for Simonsig and the founder of a leadership foundation called 'Son of the Soil' where the goal is to inspire other farm children to dream big.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff guides us into outdoor life in and around Mother City.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A comedy Improv show by Cape Town comedians
Spier Light Art
Free yoga session at the foot of Table Mountain
Guest: Kagiso Msimango | Bestselling author and corporate leaderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, reviews Seaspiracy - a 2021 documentary film about the environmental impact of fishing directed by and starring Ali Tabrizi, a British filmmaker.LISTEN TO PODCAST