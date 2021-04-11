The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Our UK Correspondent Gavin Grey gives us news from the UK and Europe at large.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zahira Asmal | Founder at The CityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fatima Ahmed | Founder at The Popping CreaseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence PraxisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Neurologist Dr. Alison RichardsonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mandi Joubert | MBA Graduate at University of Stellenbosch Business SchoolLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gregory Craig | Founder and Director at Freeway MinistriesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Marco Basson first discovered his love for music at the age of seven and has been singing ever since. We caught up with him to learn more about him.LISTEN TO PODCAST