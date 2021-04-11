The CR clip and other matters

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
John Hlophe found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway ConCourt judges The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has unanimously found Western Cape judge president John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct. 11 April 2021 11:42 AM
'She lived an exemplary life of giving' - Tributes pour in for Dr Sindi van Zyl Dr. Sindi van Zyl is being remembered for her kindness and her endless generosity. 11 April 2021 8:56 AM
Meet Denzel Swarts, the sommelier and mentor who's inspiring Cape farm children Denzel Swarts is the founder of a leadership foundation called Son of the Soil which aims to inspire other farm children to dream... 10 April 2021 10:35 AM
View all Local
'ANC top 6 meeting audio leak raises questions about trust among party leaders' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says the leaked recording from Jacob Zuma’s virtual meeting with the ANC top six last month shows... 11 April 2021 11:02 AM
ConCourt letter asking Zuma to propose sanction was an error: Eusebius McKaiser "The judiciary should be rendering Zuma ordinary rather than treating him as special", says political analyst and broadcaster Euse... 10 April 2021 11:11 AM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
View all Politics
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
Is the physical office space dying? Research shows not yet A small study by a University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) graduate shows that a mix of office-based work and remote work... 11 April 2021 9:45 AM
Local director realises lifelong dream with release of his debut feature film Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his dream, and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry. 9 April 2021 7:16 PM
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19 A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market. 8 April 2021 5:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h' "If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets. 9 April 2021 12:58 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
The CR clip and other matters

The CR clip and other matters

11 April 2021 10:09 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

The UK Report Gavin Grey

11 April 2021 9:40 AM

Our UK Correspondent Gavin Grey gives us news from the UK and Europe at large.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The See project

11 April 2021 9:05 AM

Guest: Zahira Asmal | Founder at The City

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CRICKET: South Africa vs Pakistan

11 April 2021 8:54 AM

Guest: Fatima Ahmed | Founder  at The Popping Crease

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the deployment of more cops enough?

11 April 2021 8:40 AM

Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness: World Parkinson's Day

11 April 2021 8:10 AM

Guest:  Neurologist Dr. Alison Richardson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Death of the physical office? Not yet

11 April 2021 7:34 AM

Guest: Mandi Joubert | MBA Graduate at University of Stellenbosch Business School

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LeadSA: Freeway ministries

11 April 2021 7:17 AM

Guest: Gregory Craig | Founder and Director at Freeway Ministries

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

11 April 2021 6:42 AM

This morning Jeff speaks to David Nel from Wilderness Search & Rescue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Marco Basson

10 April 2021 10:17 AM

Marco Basson first discovered his love for music at the age of seven and has been singing ever since. We caught up with him to learn more about him.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'ANC top 6 meeting audio leak raises questions about trust among party leaders'

Politics

ConCourt letter asking Zuma to propose sanction was an error: Eusebius McKaiser

Politics

'She lived an exemplary life of giving' - Tributes pour in for Dr Sindi van Zyl

Local

EWN Highlights

There are laws in place now to avoid repeat of Ellis Park tragedy - Mthethwa

11 April 2021 6:29 PM

Medical fraternity mourns 'passionate, dedicated' Dr Sindi van Zyl

11 April 2021 4:09 PM

WC police probe inquest case after woman (22) dies at CT hotel

11 April 2021 2:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA