Doctor's Surgery: Oral health

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SASSA explains payment delays for March COVID-19 grant Close to seven million people who rely on the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant will only get their March payment at the end of Ap... 17 April 2021 11:43 AM
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week. 17 April 2021 10:43 AM
Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training The issue of bullying is once again in the spotlight following the recent alleged suicide of a grade 10 Limpopo school girl. 17 April 2021 8:19 AM
View all Local
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
View all Politics
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021 The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021. 16 April 2021 3:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
View all Business
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
Muizenberg day service centre opens for homeless, offers counselling and meals The Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) has partnered with NPO U-Turn to offer a space for homeless people to receive support. 16 April 2021 4:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some... 16 April 2021 8:00 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
View all World
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
View all Africa
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Doctor's Surgery: Oral health

Doctor's Surgery: Oral health

17 April 2021 7:06 AM

Guest: Dr Jason Sam | The owner of Jason Sam Dentistry, 


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Profile on Marlene le Roux

17 April 2021 9:43 AM

 Marlene Le Roux is the CEO at Artscape Theatre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Library Week

17 April 2021 9:05 AM

Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The weaponisation of a scandal within politics

17 April 2021 8:38 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness: The effects of cannabis on the body

17 April 2021 8:10 AM

Guest: Dr Mike West | A Psychiatrist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African shot by police in the US

17 April 2021 7:37 AM

Guest: Vusi Khoza | Provincial Chairperson of EFF at KZN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Liezel van der Westhuizen

17 April 2021 6:48 AM

Liezel offers advice on how to keep fit as we continue to work from home.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Top picks for the weekend

17 April 2021 6:42 AM

Cat & Lucy: When Divas Collide
Open-air cinema
Spier Light Art

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The CR clip and other matters

11 April 2021 10:09 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report Gavin Grey

11 April 2021 9:40 AM

Our UK Correspondent Gavin Grey gives us news from the UK and Europe at large.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SAA appoints fifth CEO in five years while business rescue process drags on

Business

How special operation fixed Capetonian Simone Blanckenberg's lymphedema

Lifestyle

Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Prince Philip laid to rest at St George's Chapel

17 April 2021 3:33 PM

Over 12,000 people die from COVID-19 globally every day

17 April 2021 3:20 PM

EFF calls for Dirco’s intervention after Lindani Myeni is killed by Hawaii cops

17 April 2021 1:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA