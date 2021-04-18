SU Techpreneurship Centre

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[IN PICS] Fire raging out of control on Table Mountain flank near Rhodes Mem Sanparks has warned hikers to evacuate immediately. There are reports that the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant has burnt down. 18 April 2021 12:25 PM
'Police killed him in within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The KZN rugby star was shot and killed by police in Hawaii on Wednesday. Weekend Breakfast speaks to an emotional Lindsay Myeni. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
SASSA explains payment delays for March COVID-19 grant Close to seven million people who rely on the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant will only get their March payment at the end of Ap... 17 April 2021 11:43 AM
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021 The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021. 16 April 2021 3:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week. 17 April 2021 10:43 AM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
SU Techpreneurship Centre

SU Techpreneurship Centre

18 April 2021 10:09 AM

Guest: Altus Viljoen | Coordinator of the Techpreneurship Centre at Stellenbosch University


The movies with Gayle Edmunds

18 April 2021 9:57 AM

Movie: Nomadland. This is a 2020 American drama film written, edited, produced, and directed by Chloé Zhao. 

UK Report with Gavin Grey

18 April 2021 9:51 AM

The UK government faces more allegations of cronyism after a company in which Health Secretary Matt Hancock and his sister have shares, has won contracts from NHS Wales. 
Newspaper coverage of Prince Philip’s funeral.
The BBC has confirmed it received 109,741 complaints from the public over its coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh's death.
Two key European Parliament committees have overwhelmingly approved the UK's post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, bringing its ratification closer. 

The car scene: Peugeot 2008 and 3008

18 April 2021 9:19 AM

Guest: Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist

Weekend sports: PRO14 Rainbow Cup

18 April 2021 9:06 AM

Guest: Commentator Xola Ntshinga

What happens if monuments are not relevant anymore?

18 April 2021 8:44 AM

Guest: Zahira Asmal | Founder at The City

GoFundMe for Lindani Myeni

18 April 2021 8:16 AM

Guest: Lindsay Myeni | Widow of Lindani Myeni.

How to start your own side hustle

18 April 2021 7:43 AM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | Side hustle coach and entrepreneur

LeadSA: Atlantic Hope

18 April 2021 7:11 AM

Guest: Marilyn May | Founder at Atlantic Hope

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

18 April 2021 6:49 AM

This morning Jeff features Roxy Davis from Surf Emporium.

[IN PICS] Fire raging out of control on Table Mountain flank near Rhodes Mem

Local

'Police killed him in within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out

Local World

Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training

Local

Ramaphosa lambasts media report on FS ‘dubious tender’ complaint against him

18 April 2021 11:13 AM

‘We can’t afford to have Charlotte Maxeke closed for too long,’ - Makhura

18 April 2021 10:11 AM

‘We have failed Lufuno’ – Deputy Minister in the Presidency Siweya

18 April 2021 8:44 AM

