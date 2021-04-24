The Outdoor Report

Guest: Jeff Ayliffe
Guest: Dr Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Altus Viljoen | Coordinator of the Techpreneurship Centre at Stellenbosch UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Movie: Nomadland. This is a 2020 American drama film written, edited, produced, and directed by Chloé Zhao.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The UK government faces more allegations of cronyism after a company in which Health Secretary Matt Hancock and his sister have shares, has won contracts from NHS Wales.
Newspaper coverage of Prince Philip’s funeral.
The BBC has confirmed it received 109,741 complaints from the public over its coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh's death.
Two key European Parliament committees have overwhelmingly approved the UK's post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, bringing its ratification closer.
Guest: Melinda Ferguson | Motoring JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Commentator Xola NtshingaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zahira Asmal | Founder at The CityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lindsay Myeni | Widow of Lindani Myeni.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nic Haralambous | Side hustle coach and entrepreneurLISTEN TO PODCAST