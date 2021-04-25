Talking Point: Karpowerships

Today at 04:50 Property: Can body corporates and homeowners' associations borrow money? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Zerlinda van der Merwe - Director at TVDM Consultants

Today at 05:10 Changes to COVID-19 regulations for schools Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education

Today at 05:46 Oscars 2021 Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Higher education authorities to consider action against Damelin College Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Christie Nortier - Reporter at Maverick Citizen

Today at 06:40 Moolah Monday : a key investment lesson learnt from lockdown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Will blaze be "smokescreen" for real TMNP problems? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Andy Davies - Organiser at Friends of Table Mountain

Today at 07:20 Parking in the CBD is hurting small businesses Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Debora Wynne - Owner of Café Frank on Bree Street

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: buying false covid test results at SA's biggest transport hub Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Patrick Egwu

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Response to complaint about unfair provincial government tender adjudication process Today with Kieno Kammies

Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town

Today at 10:08 International news with the BBC Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:33 Business Insider Top Stories with Helena Wasserman Today with Kieno Kammies

Helena Wasserman

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Things you should know about life assurance…… Today with Kieno Kammies

Paul Roelofse

