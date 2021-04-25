Talking Point: Karpowerships

DW Hour
Today at 04:50
Property: Can body corporates and homeowners' associations borrow money?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Zerlinda van der Merwe - Director at TVDM Consultants
125
Today at 05:10
Changes to COVID-19 regulations for schools
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 05:46
Oscars 2021
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Higher education authorities to consider action against Damelin College
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christie Nortier - Reporter at Maverick Citizen
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday : a key investment lesson learnt from lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Will blaze be "smokescreen" for real TMNP problems?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andy Davies - Organiser at Friends of Table Mountain
Today at 07:20
Parking in the CBD is hurting small businesses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debora Wynne - Owner of Café Frank on Bree Street
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: buying false covid test results at SA's biggest transport hub
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Patrick Egwu
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Response to complaint about unfair provincial government tender adjudication process
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Business Insider Top Stories with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Things you should know about life assurance……
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather-New virtual credit cards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
