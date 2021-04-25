Movie Review: The Oscars 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Property: Can body corporates and homeowners' associations borrow money?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Zerlinda van der Merwe - Director at TVDM Consultants
Today at 05:10
Changes to COVID-19 regulations for schools
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 05:46
Oscars 2021
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Higher education authorities to consider action against Damelin College
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christie Nortier - Reporter at Maverick Citizen
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday : a key investment lesson learnt from lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Will blaze be "smokescreen" for real TMNP problems?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andy Davies - Organiser at Friends of Table Mountain
Today at 07:20
Parking in the CBD is hurting small businesses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debora Wynne - Owner of Café Frank on Bree Street
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: buying false covid test results at SA's biggest transport hub
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Patrick Egwu
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Response to complaint about unfair provincial government tender adjudication process
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Business Insider Top Stories with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Things you should know about life assurance……
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather-New virtual credit cards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Environmental group calls for public hearings on proposed powership deal The Green Connection is calling for public hearings into the plan to buy emergency electricity from gas-to-power powership project... 25 April 2021 10:46 AM
Table Mountain reopens certain paths following fire Table Mountain National Park has announced the reopening of certain areas which had been closed off to the public due to the fire. 24 April 2021 12:23 PM
Police release images of suspects after burglary at Zondo Commission's offices Police in Gauteng are offering a cash reward for info about the suspects behind the robbery at the State Capture Commission office... 24 April 2021 11:47 AM
View all Local
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs' Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again. 23 April 2021 3:11 PM
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory "The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector. 23 April 2021 2:07 PM
UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption "Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala. 23 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Quadruple amputee Shan Visser debuts inspiring online talk show Quadruple amputee Shaninlea Visser has released a short documentary as an introduction to her very own inspiring talk show – The S... 25 April 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
10 new children's books you should get for your kids Kelly Commaille from Exclusive Books recommends some great new reads for kids to celebrate World Book Day. 23 April 2021 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs' Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again. 23 April 2021 3:11 PM
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory "The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector. 23 April 2021 2:07 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Movie Review: The Oscars 2021

Movie Review: The Oscars 2021

25 April 2021 9:50 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Five books you should read before 50

25 April 2021 10:44 AM

Guest: Helen Holyoake - Independent publisher at helco promotions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report

25 April 2021 9:42 AM

Guest: Gavin Grey

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Shan Show

25 April 2021 9:23 AM

Guest: Shan Visser

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point: Karpowerships

25 April 2021 8:41 AM

Guest: Liz McDaid | founder member  at The Green Connection

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness: Property and taxes

25 April 2021 8:13 AM

Guest: Pearl  Scheltema | CEO at Ftzanne Estates

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Primary prevention outreach for pets encompasses a duty to care

25 April 2021 8:03 AM

Guest: Carynne Hooper Managing and Operations Director - Animal Lifeline. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MOYA – Acrobatic Art Film

25 April 2021 7:33 AM

Guest: Brigette Chapman | Events Manager at Zip Zap circus

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report

25 April 2021 7:22 AM

Guest: Jeff Ayliffe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LeadSA: Feed the future for life

25 April 2021 7:12 AM

Guest: Geronimo de Klerk | Co-Founder at Feed The Future For Life

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Environmental group calls for public hearings on proposed powership deal

Local

Table Mountain reopens certain paths following fire

Local

Food truck boss slams RocoMamas for underhanded statement on 'Smash Burger' saga

Local

EWN Highlights

Fauci: US will consider sending AZ vaccine to Covid-hit India

25 April 2021 6:57 PM

Duo arrested in Nyanga for robbing fast-food store

25 April 2021 6:28 PM

Fritz vows to bring issues affecting LGBTQIA+ community to the fore

25 April 2021 5:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA