WELLNESS: #RunningWithTumiSole

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban enginee... 1 May 2021 11:38 AM
Virgin Active SA goes offline after cyber attack Virgin Active SA says it has taken all systems offline after it was hit by "sophisticated cybercriminals". 1 May 2021 9:58 AM
City of Cape Town asks NSPCA to clarify stance on paintball guns used on baboons The City of Cape Town says the NSPCA has not consulted or engaged City officials about its apparent decision to withdraw support f... 1 May 2021 7:44 AM
Rape victim's fight to bring civil claim after 40 years could change SA law It's hoped the case could overturn the 3-year prescription on civil claims for sexual offences. The WLC's Bronwyn Pithey explains. 30 April 2021 4:20 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper' "The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka. 30 April 2021 9:39 AM
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant' The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 7:43 PM
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
Cosatu wants Mchunu to step down after asking for public input on wage dispute Labour federation Cosatu has called on Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu to step aside amid a deadlock in pu... 30 April 2021 10:11 AM
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
Fuel price to drop this Wednesday - here's by how much Fuel prices are set to decrease this month, according to the Department of Energy. 2 May 2021 10:18 AM
From homeless heroin addict to drug counsellor and mentor: Jerry Mboweni's story Jerry Mboweni chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about how he turned his life around. 1 May 2021 9:12 AM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
Cash-in-transit robbery on Thursday: 'They’re not scared to use violence' "These are career criminals," says Gareth Newham (Institute of Security Studies). "They have access to automatic weapons." 30 April 2021 2:52 PM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa. 30 April 2021 12:31 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
WELLNESS: #RunningWithTumiSole

WELLNESS: #RunningWithTumiSole

2 May 2021 8:17 AM

Tumi Sole a successful lawyer by day, one of the mail & guardians top 100 Most Influential Young South Africans.  Every day South Africans from all over are committing to live healthy lives spurring each other on by posting exercise results and goals all under one hashtag. Sara-Jayne asked him How is it that he's developed such a big community without even gathering?


Book Club: Cheeky Natives podcast

2 May 2021 10:08 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Dr. Alma-Nalisha Cele and Lethlogonolo Mokgoroane who are behind the podcast, Cheeky Natives.

Movie review with Gayle Edmunds

2 May 2021 9:50 AM

Movie: Wrath of a man

UK Report with Gavin Grey

2 May 2021 9:47 AM
Gripping local Neo-Noir Series, Skemerdans, now on Showmax

2 May 2021 9:13 AM

Guest: Star actor Brendon Daniels

Next Generation – Liberty Promenade Awards 6 Mitchells Plain Schools with their share of R60 000.

2 May 2021 8:55 AM

Najeeba Small-Ebrahim | Marketing Manager at Liberty Promenade 

Talking point: Coping with anxiety at school

2 May 2021 8:42 AM

Guest:   Dr. Jacques Mostert | Brand Academic Manager at ADvTECH

Matuba Mahlatjie: I am the older queer man I wanted to see as a child

2 May 2021 7:50 AM

Matuba Mahlatjie is a freelance journalist for Eyewitness News and news correspondent for South America-based TeleSUR English and Turkish broadcaster TRT World.

Lead SA: Home From Home Charity Challenge

2 May 2021 7:14 AM

Guest: Tanya Townshend | Fundraiser at Home from Home

Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

2 May 2021 6:44 AM

This morning Jeff catches up with Mark Dixon of Garden Route Trails.

Fuel price to drop this Wednesday - here's by how much

Lifestyle

City of Cape Town asks NSPCA to clarify stance on paintball guns used on baboons

Local

Virgin Active SA goes offline after cyber attack

Business Local

Lindani Myeni: KZN govt slams US govt for continued killing of black people

2 May 2021 8:56 AM

Fatal Mpumalanga crash claims 4 lives

2 May 2021 8:42 AM

56 South Africans die from COVID-related complications in last 24hrs

2 May 2021 8:27 AM

