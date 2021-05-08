My Amazing Life: Darren Thomas

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town Get to Beau Constantia on Saturday afternoon for a 'Silent Boogie' and dance yourself silly without disturbing the neighbours. 8 May 2021 7:46 AM
VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 7 May 2021 3:12 PM
South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University. 7 May 2021 3:06 PM
Author Kim Heller urges white South Africans to talk honestly about privilege The author of No White Lies says South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the world. 8 May 2021 10:40 AM
More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years W Cape Local Govt and Environmental Affairs' James-Brent Styan says the storm aftermath will see rivers flooding low-lying areas. 7 May 2021 1:48 PM
'Some feel Ace Magashule should force his way into NEC meeting if not allowed' "In Ace Magashule’s camp, there are people who feel he should force his way in if he’s not allowed," says Tshidi Madia. 7 May 2021 1:08 PM
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay? Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies. 7 May 2021 12:01 PM
Golden Arrow tests viability of fully electric fleet Lester Kiewit interviews Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer. 7 May 2021 10:34 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
Darren Thomas was shot and stabbed in a house robbery but miraculously survived He was a keen sportsman, a kickboxing champ his whole life but one fateful night changed everything and left him paralysed. 8 May 2021 9:53 AM
When aches and pains may benefit from the skills of a chiropractor Chiropractor Dr Marius De Wet talks to Sara-Jayne King about chiropractic healing. 8 May 2021 8:42 AM
How SA-born fragrance expert helps Covid long-haulers fix loss of smell Sue Phillips is helping patients to find their sense of smell again using the tools she works with every day, perfumes. 7 May 2021 5:17 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
Chinese rocket to plunge back to Earth on the weekend – nobody knows where "The Chinese space agency was negligent," says astronomer Dr. Daniel Cunnama. "It can hit anywhere." 7 May 2021 2:15 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
My Amazing Life: Darren Thomas

My Amazing Life: Darren Thomas

8 May 2021 7:49 AM

Darren Thomas was shot and stabbed in a house robbery.  He miraculously survived the attack.


Music feature: Yanga Sobetwa

8 May 2021 10:26 AM

It's two and a half years since then 17-year-old Yanga Sobweta from Delft followed in the footsteps of Paxton Fielies, Vincent Bones, and Musa Sukwene by scooping the title of Idols SA winner for 2018. She’s got a brand new song out featuring fellow Idols winner Paxton.

The Profile: Manila Von Teese

8 May 2021 9:41 AM

Guest: Veon Wentzel | The man behind Manila Von Teese

Car Talk: Reviewing Polo Vivo Mswenko

8 May 2021 9:15 AM

Guest: Melinda Ferguson | Motoring journalist and columnist with Daily Maverick. She reviews Polo Vivo Mswenko. Mswenko which means ‘swag’

Author Kim Heller on her book, No white lies

8 May 2021 8:43 AM
Wellness: Postpartum fitness

8 May 2021 8:10 AM

 Guest: Personal trainer Nesli Effendi – known as Nelly Fizzle to her clients and fans! Nesli is the founder of the School of Hot and the creator of the Fizziology brand.

Doctor's Surgery: aches and pain that could benefit from treatment from a chiropractor

8 May 2021 7:10 AM

Guest: Dr. Marius De Wet | Randpark Ridge family Chiropractic

Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

8 May 2021 6:52 AM

This morning speaks to Zane Schmahl.

SJ's top picks this weekend

8 May 2021 6:49 AM

Silent Boogie at Beau Constantia this afternoon at 4:30 


Jarrad Ricketts hits the stage tonight and tomorrow night with two Mother’s Day Weekend concerts taking place at 44 Long Street.
Spoil your mom and take her to the Cloud 9 Boutique Hotel and Spa

Book Club: Cheeky Natives podcast

2 May 2021 10:08 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Dr. Alma-Nalisha Cele and Lethlogonolo Mokgoroane who are behind the podcast, Cheeky Natives.

Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk

Entertainment Lifestyle

More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years

Local Politics

3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Lady Frere police probing murders of three elderly women

8 May 2021 12:56 PM

Tshegofatso Pule's family welcomes court decision to deny bail to Ntuthuko Shoba

8 May 2021 12:50 PM

'Please call me' inventor Makate says up to court to decide compensation figure

8 May 2021 12:01 PM

