Car Talk: Reviewing Polo Vivo Mswenko

Guest: Melinda Ferguson | Motoring journalist and columnist with Daily Maverick. She reviews Polo Vivo Mswenko. Mswenko which means ‘swag’
It's two and a half years since then 17-year-old Yanga Sobweta from Delft followed in the footsteps of Paxton Fielies, Vincent Bones, and Musa Sukwene by scooping the title of Idols SA winner for 2018. She’s got a brand new song out featuring fellow Idols winner Paxton.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Veon Wentzel | The man behind Manila Von TeeseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Personal trainer Nesli Effendi – known as Nelly Fizzle to her clients and fans! Nesli is the founder of the School of Hot and the creator of the Fizziology brand.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Darren Thomas was shot and stabbed in a house robbery. He miraculously survived the attack.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Marius De Wet | Randpark Ridge family ChiropracticLISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning speaks to Zane Schmahl.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Silent Boogie at Beau Constantia this afternoon at 4:30
Jarrad Ricketts hits the stage tonight and tomorrow night with two Mother’s Day Weekend concerts taking place at 44 Long Street.
Spoil your mom and take her to the Cloud 9 Boutique Hotel and Spa
Sara-Jayne speaks to Dr. Alma-Nalisha Cele and Lethlogonolo Mokgoroane who are behind the podcast, Cheeky Natives.LISTEN TO PODCAST